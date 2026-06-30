Cheer in the mountains 

<p class="bodytext">Every summer I plan a trek in the Himalayas. Seeking an escape from bustling Bengaluru, I am fiercely protective of my quiet time in the hills. And for this, over the years, I have preferred to trek alone. This year too, I booked myself for an early summer climb in Uttarakhand. I reached Rishikesh before dawn and arrived at the pickup point with my trekking gear. As I waited, I was curious about the strangers who would be my fellow trekkers for the next few days. I secretly hoped it would not be a noisy group that would distract me from the quiet I had come looking for. I found my seat in the bus and watched people arrive one by one. A little later, I noticed a couple of women loading their bags onto the roof of the bus and settling inside.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Soon they had guessed I was travelling alone. They introduced themselves as friends from Chennai who often travelled and trekked together. During the long drive to base camp that morning, they spoke to me of the marathons they ran, their fitness regimen, their work and pursuits. It was apparent that they led busy professional lives, took care of their families and yet found time to travel and trek together. From the moment we left Rishikesh, they never once made me feel like an outsider. At every meal they waved me over to their table. They posed for happy pictures, sang and laughed often without being intrusive to others in the group. As the days passed, I noticed that beneath the laughter and banter, they were serious trekkers. They climbed together and looked after one another. They encouraged each other without fuss or drawing attention. </p>.<p class="bodytext">After several days of arduous trekking, the summit climb began at 2 am on a freezing Himalayan night. To my surprise, the women had gathered first at the meeting point – fully geared and ready – even as many younger trekkers were still waking up in their tents. We began our ascent in the darkness with only our headlamps and the clicking of our trekking poles guiding us. Our fingers were soon numb and we were breathing heavily. Yet the women climbed steadily upward. By sunrise they had already reached the summit and were waiting there in the icy wind – cheering as the rest of us arrived one by one. </p>.<p class="bodytext">What has stayed with me most is their affection and kindness. That week, I had forgotten that I was a solo trekker. I realised that solitude in the mountains did not always mean being alone. As I waited to board my flight to Bengaluru, I couldn’t help but remember my father’s favourite quote from Emerson: “To laugh often and much, to have helped another life breathe easier... is to have succeeded.” Those friends from Chennai surely succeeded – and with aplomb.</p>