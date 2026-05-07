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Childhood trapped in pixels 

Childhood trapped in pixels 

The teenager, according to doctors, had become addicted to social media and turned violent whenever her device was taken away.
Upasha Kumari
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 19:24 IST
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 19:24 IST
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