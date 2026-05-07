<p>Screen addiction in children is no longer a fringe concern. It is fast becoming the default condition of growing up. Recent reports underline the intensity of this crisis. In Ahmedabad, parents of a 16-year-old girl have hired bouncers to guard her round the clock, spending about Rs 65,000 a month. </p><p>The teenager, according to doctors, had become addicted to social media and turned violent whenever her device was taken away. The issue is not only the number of hours spent on devices but also the erosion of attention, relationships, and emotional regulation. Children are increasingly present everywhere digitally, yet absent from the spaces that shape social life, such as playgrounds, conversations, and unstructured moments that build emotional intelligence.</p>.<p>The most insidious dimension of this challenge lies in how seamlessly digital dependency in children has been normalised. Screens are embedded in schooling, entertainment, and even parenting itself. The tablet at the dinner table or the phone handed over to keep a child occupied may appear harmless, but over time it conditions dependency. The child does not just consume content. They begin to outsource boredom, curiosity, and even comfort to a device.</p>.Instagram to alert parents on teen suicide searches as UK weighs social media ban.<p>As Michael Rich of Harvard Medical School and the Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health notes, the developing brain is continuously forming and refining neural connections, with digital media influencing this process in significant ways. </p><p>Screen-based engagement often provides relatively limited stimulation compared to real-world experiences. Children therefore need a balanced range of online and offline activities, along with unstructured time. He emphasises that moments of boredom are essential, as they nurture creativity and imagination.</p>.<p>The National Education Policy 2020 strongly advocates experiential learning, critical thinking, and holistic development, yet it simultaneously accelerates the integration of digital platforms into classrooms without adequately addressing their cognitive and behavioural implications. EdTech, positioned as a tool of access and efficiency, is increasingly becoming a substitute for engagement. </p><p>When digital exposure is normalised within formal schooling, efforts to regulate it at home become fragmented and inconsistent. The burden of balance is shifted almost entirely onto families, without systemic guidance or safeguards. Parental response is often delayed and reactive, taking the form of restriction rather than intentional formation. Boundaries introduced in adolescence are often negotiated or resisted. Those introduced in early childhood become part of the child’s habits and worldview. </p><p>The question is not whether to regulate screens, but when and how. Early boundary setting through clear limits on screen time, device-free zones, and intentional routines creates a framework within which children learn balance.</p>.<p>However, rules without modelling do not work. A parent absorbed in their screen cannot convincingly demand disengagement from a child. The more difficult and necessary intervention is being available, not just physically but attentively; it signals that relationships matter more than devices. It is in these moments that children learn to sit with boredom, initiate conversation, imagine, and relate.</p>.Two-hour daily mobile, TV ban to address concerns over excessive screen time among children in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district.<p>Addressing screen dependency in children requires a structured and preventive approach rather than reactive restriction. The starting point is to establish stable daily routines with fixed times for sleep, meals, study, and basic self-care. Screen time should be regulated gradually with clear boundaries, such as limited hours and conditional access after essential tasks are completed. </p><p>Equally important is creating meaningful offline engagement through physical activity, hobbies, and unstructured play, ensuring that screens are replaced with richer experiences rather than simply removed. Devices should be kept in shared spaces with defined usage windows to reduce overuse. Alongside this, consistent and calm parenting, without excessive confrontation, helps reinforce boundaries. In cases where withdrawal, aggression, or neglect of daily functioning becomes pronounced, timely intervention through school support systems or mental health professionals is essential to restore balance. </p>.<p>If boundaries are not set early, they will be enforced later under far more difficult and often confrontational conditions. Screen addiction is not an isolated behavioural issue; it is a symptom of a wider environment that privileges convenience, speed, and constant stimulation over connection, patience, and presence. Addressing it, therefore, is not simply about reducing screen time but about reclaiming intentionality in how childhood is shaped.</p>.<p><em><strong>The author writes on education and international relations and is the co-author of Creativity and Critical Pedagogy in Education.</strong></em></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>