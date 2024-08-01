Children's mental health in digital world

There is increasing awareness and affirmative action for children’s mental health.

Mental health for children refers not only to prevention and treatment for mental illnesses but also to growing up well and having adequate skills to navigate life challenges. We need to pay attention to everything that supports development and builds resilience.

Mental ill health in children often emerges from suboptimal development and resilience.

Resilience does not imply being immune to illness; it means nurturing children to develop the skills to overcome problems and creating environments that help them to deal with difficulties.

In this brief reflection on children’s mental health, the writer discusses supports for optimal development and the emerging epidemic of excessive engagement

with gadgets.