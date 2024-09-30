China has broken the 'critical minerals' market

The reality is far more complex. Clearly, the energy transition means a lot more demand for particular commodities as the world is going to need millions of new high-performance batteries. While most metals contend with annual demand growth of 2% to 3%, cobalt and lithium have enjoyed consumption growth of 10% to 20% per year. From the demand side, critical minerals are the envy of the commodities industry. Supply, though, has also expanded at breakneck speeds.

Cobalt is paradigmatic. For many years, Glencore Plc., the London-listed commodity giant, dominated the market. But Chinese companies soon followed it into the Democratic Republic of Congo, home of the world’s largest reserves. There, a Chinese company known today as CMOC Group Ltd. has boosted output beyond what many in the industry thought was possible in such a short timeframe.

Annual output in the global cobalt market has reached about 230,000 metric tons, as CMOC has expanded its production to more than 100,000 tons this year from about 15,000 tons five years ago. CMOC has rapidly expanded its massive Tenke Fungurume and Kisanfu mines in southern Democratic Republic of Congo. In the process, the Chinese mining giant, which counts battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. as one of its shareholders, has become the world’s top cobalt miner, outpacing Glencore.

Unsurprisingly, the production shock has overwhelmed demand, prompting inventories to accumulate everywhere. Even the most optimistic think it would take between 18 to 24 months to clear the surplus. More circumspect observers talk about five years or even longer.

Why would it take so long to rebalance the market? Shouldn’t production respond quickly to low prices, as in a typical boom-bust commodity cycle? The problem is that cobalt isn’t your typical commodity. Virtually no one digs solely for cobalt; instead, about 98% of the world’s output is a byproduct of copper and nickel mining. Hence, the price that really matters isn’t what cobalt fetches, but rather what copper and nickel do. And both command high enough prices that miners have every incentive to keep digging. Thus, low prices aren’t the cure for cobalt overproduction.