China is politicising export of rare earth minerals

For justification of such actions Beijing regularly asserts that it is trying to safeguard its national security. The current developments can be seen as a direct retaliation to the US actions. Beijing understands that technology manufacturing cannot happen without the materials which it produces in very challenging and difficult environments. This also underscores that China will use every arrow in its quiver to hit its target.

(Gunjan Singh is Assistant Professor, OP Jindal Global University.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.