China muscle-flexing in troubled waters

At a time when the world is preoccupied with tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, China is pushing its territorial claims over Taiwan and the South China Sea in an increasingly belligerent manner. Not only has it been repeatedly sending military flotillas — some of them were led by its aircraft carrier — through the Taiwan Straits but also, in March, it sent warplanes across the median line of this waterway. Beijing claims Taiwan to be part of China. Although the median line is only an unofficial boundary, it has generally been respected by Chinese and Taiwanese military aircraft in the past. China’s crossing of this line in March set alarm bells ringing in Taiwan as it was the first time in a decade that this violation happened. Besides, China did so at night. Understandably, Taiwan scrambled its military jets in response. Tensions are growing in the waters off the Senkaku/Diyaoyudao Islands in the East China Sea, too. Not only have Chinese forays into these disputed waters grown in recent months but also, Chinese ships are said to be lingering here for longer periods. In the South China Sea, too, where China has expansive territorial claims that are in conflict with several littoral countries, Beijing is pushing the envelope to assert its claims. Over the past month, Chinese vessels have rammed a Vietnamese fishing boat and sank it in disputed waters and shadowed a Malaysian oil exploration ship in Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone. China’s announcement of new administrative districts and release of a map with new names for islets it claims in the South China Sea has ruffled feathers in several capitals.

China’s bullying of its neighbours to press its claims over disputed territories and waters has always been distasteful. Intimidating them when they are struggling with a pandemic deserves even stronger condemnation. It is possible that Beijing’s muscle-flexing abroad is aimed at deflecting public attention at home away from domestic woes. It is also possible that China hopes to exploit the current weakness of its neighbours and their dependence on it for medicines and medical equipment to secure favourable deals for itself in the South China Sea. Of course, China alone cannot be blamed for the current escalation of tensions. In the name of standing by its allies, the US has sent warships into these troubled waters.

Whatever the underlying reasons, China must back off. There is a danger that its aggressive actions could very quickly escalate into a confrontation. Besides, governments need to be directing all their energies at fighting the coronavirus.