China’s COVID-19 white paper: A propaganda pill

The Chinese government released a White Paper on June 7, 2020, discussing its responses and fight against COVID-19. This is a lengthy document which aims to provide a timeline of the pandemic in the country as well as to discuss the Chinese government’s policies in its fight against the disease. But at its heart, the recent white paper is an attempt by the Chinese government to add to its existing narrative on the subject and fuel the direction of global feelings through its propaganda.

Attempt to own the narrative

The white paper obviously puts emphasis on the areas where the Chinese government has been successful while completely glossing over its failures. After its initial failures in taking charge of the narrative on COVID-19, China has tried to weave its version of the pandemic and its role in it. It has portrayed itself first as a victim and then as a provider of global public goods, like ventilators, masks and testing kits. This white paper is yet another effort to own this narrative.

China has been constantly blamed by the world community for its failure to disclose the existing cases in a timely manner and to highlight the nature of human-to-human transmission. There has been a major backlash about these factors since the onset of the pandemic in the Western world. In addition, the Chinese government is facing criticism domestically as well and is being held accountable for the delay in reporting cases to the World Health Organization (WHO).

While the White Paper provides a timeline from December 27, 2019, onwards, there are multiple reports which suggest that the first cases came to light in early December. In addition, the attempts by the Chinese government to prevent any information from leaking out aggravated the situation. The most prominent example is the case of Dr. Li Wenliang, who succumbed to the infection in February 2020. The Chinese government refused to acknowledge his warnings and even forced him to not talk about his concerns.

As per the White Paper as of May 31, 2020, the Chinese government claims a recovery rate of 94.3 per cent. The total data provided by the Chinese government stands at 83,017 cases out of which 78,307 recovered and 4,634 deaths. This figure is also controversial. According to unofficial, anecdotal data gathered from ground reports, the total number of deaths could be closer to 47,000. These figures raise doubts over China’s genuineness.

Handling domestic criticism

The white paper also attempts to underscore the efforts made by the Chinese government to help in battling the spread of the infection. It provides a day-to-day narrative of the steps undertaken by the government and the leadership which helped in controlling the spread of COVID-19. As per the paper, the Chinese government spent a total of 162.4 billion RMB in its efforts to help get people tested and to access medical care. However, this is an attempt to ease the growing criticisms within Chinese society by showing the leadership and the Chinese Communist Party in a positive light.

These claims help soothe some of the tensions within Chinese society about the government’s inaction. The White Paper states: “A major crisis is a litmus test of the ruling Party’s governance philosophy and effectiveness. The strong leadership of the CPC has been fundamental to China’s rapid containment of the virus. The CPC has a strong leadership core, a people-oriented governance philosophy, and well-established organisation and operation mechanisms”.

Asserting China’s positive role

The paper also highlights the steps undertaken by the Chinese government to help other countries in their fight against the virus. It states that Xi Jinping conducted telephonic diplomacy, speaking to over around 50 heads of state. China also donated testing kits and medical gear to a number of countries in need of help. According to the White Paper “from March 1 to 31 May, China exported protective materials to 200 countries and regions, among which there were more than 70.6 billion masks, 340 million protective suits, 115 million pairs of goggles, 96,700 ventilators, 225 million test kits, and 40.29 million infrared thermometers.” These figures are an attempt to assert China’s positive role in the global fight against the spread of the pandemic.

However, one important question lingers after reading the White Paper, what if Beijing had disclosed the situation in time? Would the situation be different? Would the number of deaths be less? The answers to these questions are only suppositions. China’s silence during the initial days has made the situation quite grim. To add to this, questions surrounding the origin of the virus have further complicated the situation. No doubt, the Chinese economy too has faced the brunt of the infection, but the initial attempts by China to suppress the extent and gravity of the disease have likely caused grave consequences for the world economy. The late response has greatly harmed China’s image as a ‘responsible’ global power. All this will deepen the existing mistrust towards Beijing, which is likely to amplify with the spread of the disease.

(Dr Gunjan Singh is an assistant professor at the Jindal Global Law School. She has 10 years of experience in research pertaining to China Studies)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author’s own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.