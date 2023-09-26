China’s WeiQi geopolitics

According to Brahma Chellaney, the countries who are victims of China’s salami slicing are presented with a Hobson’s choice, either to silently suffer small incursions or risk an expensive and dangerous war with China. Beijing has used salami slicing in Aksai Chin against India, and in the South China Sea to acquire Paracel Islands, Mischief Reef, Johnson Reef and Scarborough Shoal. This strategy has generated tensions with India, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia, as well as drawn the attention of the US to China’s desire for dominance in the region.