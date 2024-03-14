Decoding China’s economy — Part I

China has been facing economic headwinds for some time now. Its domestic problems are long-standing — high local government debt, low consumption, and overcapacity in several industries, among others. This is the broad context against which Chinese Premier Li Qiang presented his first government work report at the just concluded annual session of the National People’s Congress in Beijing.

There is much about China’s economic conditions that can be gleaned from the report, both from what it says and what it left unsaid. For instance, Li states that, “The latest round of institutional reform at the central government level was generally completed, and such reform at the local government level proceeded in a well-planned way.” The way to understand this banal statement is to infer that there is both resistance to reforms as well as practical difficulties in implementing them, related to the fact that ‘reform’ here is less about improving economic efficiency and more about establishing better political control by the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) over institutions and localities.

Similarly, his reference later in the report, to the need to “strengthen coordination between policy instruments while developing new ones” suggests both that co-ordination is running into rough weather and that the government is facing difficulties coming up with appropriate and effective policies.