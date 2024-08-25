China-Xizang Himalayan Forum: The cynical ‘sinicisation’ of Tibet

As a result, over a period of time, 7.5 million Han Chinese have come into Tibet, drastically altering the demographics of the region and making Tibetans a minority in their own land. China introduced “strike hard” policies of repression and banned the Dalai Lama’s photos or any activity seen as “splittism”. Beijing has sought to take control of the Dalai Lama’s succession by insisting on a “golden urn” process to select the next Dalai Lama. It has also passed the Land Border Law and built 628 “well-off society” villages across Tibet’s borders with the rest of South Asia. These “well-off society” military/paramilitary “watch posts” are expected to consolidate China’s control over the peripheral areas of Tibet and adjoining regions in South Asia. In the event of any political uncertainty in the region, these are expected to trigger military consolidation efforts by China.