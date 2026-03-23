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China’s blueprint for the next leap

China’s blueprint for the next leap

Political oversight has tightened under Xi Jinping, continuing to drive China’s rise.
Amit Kumar
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 20:18 IST
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 20:18 IST
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