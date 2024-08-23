China's hit game 'Black Myth: Wukong' has tricky legends behind it

Against that backdrop, Black Myth’s success is heartening for a person like me who prefers reading to toggling. The word after the colon is the given name of the supernatural monkey Sun Wukong at the center of Journey to the West, a five-century-old novel that’s picaresque and cosmic, pious and irreverent in equal measures.

It’s core to Chinese culture but also part of a legacy shared with Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Taiwan and migrant communities in Southeast Asia — and at its beginnings, JTTW (as I’ll shorten it going forward) is a historical adventure that took a monk from 7th century China to India on a quest for Buddhist scriptures.

The original text can be intimidatingly literary but comic books, plays, operas and movies — as well as stories parents embellished for children — have extended its reach across borders and generations. Even if you didn’t grow up with those influences, you might be familiar with the motifs.

JTTW was key to Japan’s manga-fueled global gaming phenomenon Dragon Ball (where the non-simian Goku is unabashedly derived from Sun Wukong, whose name in Japanese is pronounced Son Goku) as well as the American animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender.

The whole thing is heartening, too, for Chinese patriots. For one, there’s a gaming advantage for those who grew up with JTTW. Black Myth is part of a subgenre called Soulslike, where players have to decipher and master the lore of a secret universe to advance in a game.

In the hugely popular Elden Ring, for example, the game’s mythology and the genealogy of its gods will help you navigate toward becoming an Elden Lord. The same is true for the games from which the term Soulslike comes from: Demon’s Souls and Dark Souls.

Those familiar with JTTW will have a head start. Just knowing that foreigners will have to learn more about China to master this latest hit has given Chinese chauvinists a boost.

Black Myth may have morphed JTTW’s personages for video-game efficiencies, but several of the superpowers in the book stay in the game. For example, Wukong can multiply into an army of monkeys to attack his foes.

Players who know the traditional lore will also recognize the golden headband that sometimes appears on Wukong’s forehead. In the novel, it’s the only way the Buddhist monk can control his formidable monkey bodyguard, reciting magic syllables to tighten the band like a vise, torturing Wukong until he follows orders.