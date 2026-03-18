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China’s new plan, India’s old dilemma

China’s new plan, India’s old dilemma

India must re-envisage its national technology policy as a strategic framework to prepare for competition, like the kind showcased in China’s 15th Five-Year Plan
Avinash Godbole
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 06:47 IST
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 06:47 IST
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