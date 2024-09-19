China’s shadow on India’s evolving EV roadmap

Both these developments come against the backdrop of global concern over unfair advantages given to the Chinese EV sector. It is well-known that State-sponsored subsidies have propped up much of their manufacturing sector including automakers producing EVs. This has enabled exports to be made at prices far lower than is possible for other automobile companies.

To forestall the impact on domestic markets, both the United States and the European Union have recently imposed punitive tariffs on imports of Chinese EVs. In the EU, however, there are dissenting views from member countries like Germany and Hungary. A final call on higher tariffs will thus be taken only after a vote is taken over the next two months.

The new-found wariness of the Chinese authorities seems to stem from the fact that countries which are welcoming investments in the EV sector are simultaneously imposing heavy duties on the import of the finished vehicles. Turkey, for instance, has imposed a 40% duty on Chinese EVs even as it entered into tie-ups for setting up EV plants.

There are indications that India had been prepared to take the same route, judging by the latest economic survey. It had pointed to both Brazil and Turkey imposing heavy duties on EV imports while simultaneously taking steps to attract Chinese investments. It suggested following a similar route would result in the creation of domestic know-how down the road and would also help India plug into global supply chains.

On the other hand, the trade policy think-tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) has advocated that India should adopt an independent policy on EVs, otherwise, it could end up being dependent on China without any real benefits. The fact is that the northern neighbour has been scouting for new production sites in a bid to avoid the high tariff walls being put up by the developed world. This is the only reason that Chinese automakers like BYD, Great Wall Motors, and SAIC have made heavy investments in countries like Thailand.

For India, however, there are several risks to inviting investments in critical areas like EVs. The first is the concern that in case of any conflict leading to disruption in equipment supplies, production could come to a halt. The second is that excess reliance on cheap Chinese components and accessories can affect the development of domestic manufacturing. Finally, the objective of acquiring technical know-how is not likely to be achieved, given the latest move to protect advanced EV technology from being disseminated to other countries.