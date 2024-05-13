Chronicles of a presiding officer

Everything proceeded smoothly on that particular day until a familiar face caught my attention. Instinctively, I scrutinised him closely, a nagging sense of recognition tugging at my memory. Upon closer examination, it dawned on me that he had already cast his vote hours earlier, yet he stood before me, clad in different attire and sporting new accessories. I intervened immediately. I checked his finger for the tell-tale ink mark, only to find it missing. Evidently, he had managed to erase it, a breach of protocol that the polling officials should have prevented. I warned him and let him go. He left disgruntled, only to return later in a completely different guise. I caught him again, despite his altered disguise. I told him I was booking a case this time and called the police on duty. The man quickly scooted. I expected him to return after a few hours, but he didn’t. Even today, when I travel that route, I eagerly look around, hoping to glimpse that adventurous young man, perhaps in a totally new avatar.