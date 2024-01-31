Churning of the mind

Believe me, if you do this, you will find that one day, that problem, which you were trying to solve, is solved from nowhere, through no known method. All you had to do, was to let your mind relax and be free of any kind of obsession.

Obsession conditions the mind and when the mind is free, it finds its own answer and that answer comes like

a flash. The mind has to relax to be able to think clearly, to go beyond thought and begin to experience that which lies beyond the ordinary state of consciousness.