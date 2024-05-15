Optics at play will make CII business summit an interesting watch

Scheduled to be held just before the fifth phase of the ongoing seven-phase general elections, it would be interesting to watch the optics at play during the CII Annual Business Summit 2024 on May 17-18 with its chosen theme of ‘Co-creating the Future Responsibly: Role of Business’.

This is interesting — and intriguing — because annual business gatherings of India’s apex industry bodies being held when general elections are underway is a rarity. Also, would the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s Model Code of Conduct come in the way of government representatives making any new policy announcements during the summit? The fifth phase of polls will take place two days after the summit, on May 20.

As per the programme details, the Union ministers slated to speak at the CII event are Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Besides a clutch of secretaries to the Union government, other noted domestic speakers include 16th Finance Commission Chairman Arvind Panagariya, Niti Aayog vice-chairman Suman Berry, Niti Aayog member Vijay Kumar Saraswat, High Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections member N K Singh, and India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant.