Citizens among critters

Then, as the dawn light creeps in, the local streeties start running around in gay abandon in the empty streets as early morning walkers step along briskly. There are some cats too, stray animals inhabiting the roofs, and several pet animals reared by doting families. Our beautiful all-white, blue-eyed Boris sits on the wall and enjoys interacting with passersby who stop to scratch his ears while he preens and head-buts them, mewing sweetly in response to their greetings. Soon, the silence is shattered by the noisy horn of the milkman, a relic of the village of yesteryear, bearing fresh milk still warm from the cow to one’s doorstep. The day begins with a hot cup of coffee laced with fresh milk.