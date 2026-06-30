CJP and the politics of depoliticisation

<p>When Abhijeet Dipke, a leader of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), addressed the media about the agitation, he stressed that it would not associate with any political party. </p><p>Outside support was welcome, but organisational independence from partisan formations would be maintained. “We have not spoken to leaders of any political party. This movement is for Gen Z. Those who want to support us can support us externally, but we will not associate ourselves with any political party,” he said. What Dipke described was a non-partisan movement. Some media reports described it as apolitical. The distinction matters: a movement can refuse to align with parties while still demanding political accountability.</p>.<p>The appeal to keep governance failures away from “politics” has surfaced across crises. During the farmers’ agitation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders frequently accused opponents of “politicising” the issue. Following major railway accidents, senior ministers called upon critics to avoid “politics” and focus on relief efforts. The pattern was especially visible during COVID-19. In July 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told political leaders that the pandemic should not be a matter of politics but of concern for all humanity. The sentiment sounded reasonable in the midst of a public health emergency. Yet it also reflected a broader tendency to treat political scrutiny as inappropriate precisely when public policy decisions were producing life-and-death consequences.</p>.<p>The problem with such appeals lies in their underlying premise. Governance is political. Public examinations, railway networks, crowd management mechanisms, and economic policies are all shaped by political decisions. So when examination systems collapse under repeated paper leaks, when stampedes claim lives, or when inflation erodes household incomes, citizens confront the consequences of governance. Demanding accountability <br>for those outcomes is among the most fundamental acts in a democracy.</p>.<p>By contrast, seeking the depoliticisation of governance failure is itself a deeply political act. It encourages citizens to view failures as unfortunate events requiring sympathy rather than accountability. And it shields those exercising power from scrutiny by weakening one of the central mechanisms through which democratic systems function.</p>.<p>Democracy extends beyond periodic elections. India provides no right to recall ministers or governments between elections. It does guarantee, however, the freedoms of speech, association, and peaceful assembly. Protest enables citizens to demand answers and seek corrective action from those entrusted with public authority. The role of opposition parties and civil society follows naturally from these principles. Public scrutiny remains an effective check on concentrated political power.</p>.<p>Yet the term “political” has increasingly acquired a pejorative connotation in contemporary public discourse. Once criticism is labelled “political”, attention moves away from the substance of the grievance towards the motives of those raising it. The discussion shifts from what went wrong to who stands to gain.</p>.<p>Threat perceptions</p>.<p>Politics, properly understood, concerns the exercise of power and the mechanisms through which power is held accountable. A movement that refuses partisan affiliation while demanding a minister’s resignation is exercising exactly this kind of democratic politics. Describing it as apolitical strips it of its accountability claim.</p>.<p>The State’s response makes the political significance of this framing more apparent. The Delhi Police readily granted permission for the CJP agitation at Jantar Mantar, and the protests have largely proceeded with official accommodation. Consider the treatment meted out to other protest movements that directly challenge the ruling establishment. Farmers marching towards Delhi, anti-CAA demonstrators, Muslim groups, left-wing student organisations, and opposition activists have faced far more coercive responses.</p>.<p>That the State extended a relatively comfortable reception to the CJP raises a critical question: Does official tolerance reflect confidence that a movement framed primarily as a civic rather than a political challenge poses a limited threat to those in power?</p>.<p>The politics of depoliticisation weakens the connection between governance and accountability, narrows democratic participation, and encourages citizens to abandon the most important democratic question: who is responsible? Movements seeking lasting change succeed when they establish a clear link between administrative failure and political responsibility. Severing that link leaves governments free to absorb criticism while avoiding meaningful consequences or systemic reform.</p>.<p>That is ultimately the purpose depoliticisation serves: it protects power from scrutiny while preserving the appearance of responsiveness. Citizens who resist that impulse perform one of democracy’s essential functions by insisting that governance failures must carry political costs for those in power. Whether the CJP agitation ultimately demands those costs will determine whether it is remembered as a moment of democratic assertion or as a well-managed release of public frustration.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is an assistant professor with the Department of Professional Studies, Christ University, Bengaluru)</em></p>