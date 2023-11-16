Clause 111 of BNS: The terrorism of vaguely worded laws

The term ‘terrorism’ is generally used loosely, making it challenging to establish a clear understanding of what constitutes the crime. Its inherent complexity, often involving the commission or attempted commission of various offences, further complicates the task of identifying universal factors and a standard definition. This lack of clarity often leads to an undue focus on identifying potential terrorists rather than scrutinising the acts committed. The BNS’s provision on the ‘Terrorist Act’ succumbs to the same limitations, lacking clarity and perpetuating the focus on identifying potential terrorists rather than scrutinising the acts committed.