<p>India’s pollution policy knows how to react. It does not yet know how to protect. For most of the year, our cities live under a permanent haze. Barring the brief mercy of the monsoon, toxic air is the inescapable backdrop of urban Indian life. The response to this crisis follows a rhythm recognised by exhaustion: odd-even schemes, construction bans, and emergency advisories. This is not a strategy; it is a ritual of reaction.</p>.<p>What is absent from this cycle is not ambition. India has no shortage of emission targets, regulatory frameworks, or court-mandated deadlines. What is absent is a parallel commitment to protecting people from pollution while the longer work of eliminating it continues. These are fundamentally different tasks, and conflating them has left over a billion citizens exposed – not because policy has failed to act, but because it has consistently asked only one question: how do we clean the air? The harder question, and the more urgent one, is this: how do we defend people from the air they are breathing right now?</p>.<p>India’s air pollution response is built almost entirely around source control – reducing emissions from vehicles, industry, crop burning and construction. This is necessary work. But it operates on timelines measured in decades, and offers nothing to the child walking to school through PM2.5 levels four times the national standard, or the elderly woman in Patna whose lungs have absorbed twenty winters of particulate matter while regulators debated compliance schedules.</p>.War-hit Tehran records better air quality than many Indian cities.<p>The structural blind spot is this: emission reduction protects future air. It does not protect present lungs.</p>.<p>Modern public health has always understood this distinction. Seatbelts did not fix dangerous roads. Vaccines did not eradicate pathogens overnight. Water treatment did not eliminate contamination at the source. But each built a protective layer that saved lives while the underlying problem was being addressed. India has applied this logic to road safety, immunisation, and sanitation. It has not applied this to air pollution, and the disease burden reflects that omission. Cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory illness, and lung cancer among lifelong non-smokers are rising in India’s most polluted cities. The reactive cycle has not bent those curves.</p>.<p>A different framework is needed – one designed not to replace emission-reduction efforts, but to run alongside them. A public health defence system would operate through three complementary layers, each targeting a different point in the exposure pathway: the body, the individual, and the immediate environment.</p>.<p>Layer One: Strengthen the body’s defences. Air pollution’s damage depends heavily on the body’s capacity to manage oxidative stress and inflammation. Urban particulate matter, which carries heavy metals, microplastics, and toxic hydrocarbons, penetrates deeply into the lungs and bloodstream. Multi-city research studies consistently find that long-term PM2.5 exposure produces the steepest decline in lung function among people with low dietary antioxidant intake – a finding with a direct policy implication. Community nutritional supplementation programmes targeting Vitamins C, D, E, and Omega, delivered through existing Ayushman Bharat primary care infrastructure, can reduce the inflammatory burden of chronic exposure at modest cost. Paired with lung function screening in high-pollution districts – modelled on cardiac screening already embedded in urban health missions – this layer identifies the most vulnerable early and intervenes before damage becomes irreversible. The infrastructure exists. The mandate does not yet.</p>.<p>Layer Two: Reduce what enters the lungs. Advances in nano-fibre filtration now enable masks that capture pollutants at the nanoscale – precisely the fraction that penetrates deepest into lung tissue. Wearable pollution monitors allow individuals to make informed, real-time decisions about outdoor exposure. These technologies exist and are improving rapidly. What India lacks is a system that makes them accessible and standardised across income groups. The Ministry of Health and the Bureau of Indian Standards have the standing to set performance requirements, certify products, and drive down costs through procurement scale. A seatbelt that only the wealthy can afford is not a safety system. It is a privilege.</p>.<p>Layer Three: Clean the air where people are. While national atmospheric cleanup remains a long-term objective, cities can deploy targeted interventions in the highest-exposure zones now. Building façades can incorporate filtration surfaces. Traffic corridors can carry localised air-cleaning systems. Urban planning can introduce ventilation corridors and green buffers to break up stagnant pollution pockets around schools, hospitals, and dense residential neighbourhoods.</p>.Bengaluru sees rise in respiratory illnesses as air quality worsens.<p>Implementing this framework requires four specific steps: a designated mandate within the Ministry of Health for air-pollution health defence, distinct from the Ministry of Environment’s emission-reduction work; national certification standards for personal air-protection equipment with affordability built in; integration of respiratory resilience programmes into primary healthcare in India’s most polluted districts; and a formal urban defence pilot across five to ten cities – Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Patna, and Hyderabad among the candidates – with independent health outcome monitoring from the outset. Indian institutions have delivered exactly this kind of coordinated action before, when the mandate was clear.</p>.<p>The framing is now clear. Pollution control is a goal. Protecting people from pollution is an obligation – and obligations do not wait for goals to be met.</p>.<p>India has spent a generation treating these as the same task. They are not. Emission reduction determines the future. Exposure control determines what happens to people in the present. Both matter. But only one is receiving serious institutional attention.</p>.<p>Somewhere in Bengaluru today, a child is walking to school through air that will leave a permanent mark on her lungs. She is not waiting for a compliance deadline. She is not interested in emission trajectories. She needs protection that exists, works, and reaches her – now. That is not a complex ask. It is the most basic one a state can receive. India has the institutions, the science, and the resources to answer it. The only thing missing is the decision to try.</p>.<p><em>(The writer serves as a Global Entrepreneur in Residence at the Massachusetts Venture Development Centre in Boston, USA. He is a Gates Cambridge Scholar, a Helmholtz Research Fellow, and a Lowry Prize winner)</em></p><p>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</p>