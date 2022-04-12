Clean water for all by 2047

Rapid urbanisation and population spurt have led to a paucity of water in several parts of India contributing to over 600 million Indians facing acute water shortages. A study by NITI Aayog states that 21 Indian cities might soon run out of groundwater. Today, India is one of the world’s most water-stressed countries.

Although India boasts of one of the world’s largest irrigation systems, it is plagued by inefficient water usage. It is in dire need of strengthening water security and affordable access to clean water, for household usage. A growing imbalance of water supply and demand, coupled with ineffective management bodies, and rising changes in climate might cause India to undergo severe water stress by 2050.

The Day Zero of water in Chennai (2019) pointed toward the socio-economic-political implications of water access and inequity. While the rich of Chennai afforded their own solutions, the poor were left to the mercy of tanker trucks from distant cities that distributed water that looked and smelled like sewage. In 2019, only 3.29 crore out of 19 crore households had access to tap water, and women had to walk a long distance to get water, which made many girls drop out of school. The differential access to water in terms of gender and class is wide in India. Added to this is the diverse geography and terrains that further lead to disparity in terms of access.

The fault in our water

Over 85% of rural India’s water supply is sourced from groundwater which has been heavily contaminated, leading to increasing quantities of arsenic, fluoride, and iron content. The NITI Aayog also highlights that 70% of India’s water supply is contaminated and 21% of India’s diseases are related to water. The contamination leads to unhygienic and unsanitary living conditions contributing to the death of over 100,000 children every year. The discharge of untreated sewage into water bodies is the most important source of water pollution in India. 80% of this sewage generated goes untreated posing a severe health challenge for India. Contaminated water can transmit diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and polio, and is estimated to cause 485,000 diarrheal deaths each year. The access to water through efficient distribution, storage, and recycling solutions needs to be improved.

To strengthen a water system riddled with systemic issues, social innovation is required at the heart of water security, not just in terms of innovative technology and scientific solutions, but behaviour change toward seeing water as an essential commodity.

There is an urgency to encourage social entrepreneurship and investment in the purification of contaminated water and creating provisions for clean drinking water. There is a need for surpassing geographical disparities and curbing the challenge of access, through sustainable distribution and storage provisions.

The World Bank, along with water innovation accelerator Imagine H2O, is seeing a growing interest from public utilities departments and businesses globally to test and adopt promising technologies such as the remote sensing of water for water accounting and non-revenue water remediation; the use of internet of things to enable smart irrigation, water quality control; and new computing capacity to create complex models for water management. India does need to implement some of these innovations, customised to its problems, systems, and scale.

SDG 2030 Goal 6 of ‘ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all’ should be a priority as we move towards India’s 100th anniversary of independence. The implementation of programs like Jal Jeevan Mission needs to be fast-tracked to establish a thriving innovation ecosystem including utilities, regulators, engineering firms, technology giants, start-ups, and investors. Only through a collective approach to one of the developing world’s greatest challenges can we truly create a long-term and sustainable impact.

(The writers are a General

Manager, Research &

Innovation at Ashirvad Pipes and Program Head, The Nudge Prize,

respectively.)