Social proofing the business case for climate action

Social proof shapes an idea’s perceived appropriateness, American psychologist and author of Influence, Robert Cialdini asserts. The late 20th Century witnessed a turning point for climate action as renewables gained popularity through the right support mechanisms and advocacy initiatives. Media-driven climate consciousness further influenced the world order. Energy companies pivoted to clean energy, and world leaders passionately embraced a carbon-free world in principle and practice as well to a good measure. Governments and corporations globally began setting ambitious clean energy targets, ushering in new supply chains at an unprecedented pace.

Cialidini’s proposition about the crucial role of idea validity and feasibility in driving transformation applies remarkably to climate action. As more and more people and powers adopted clean energy, it elevated its rationality, positioning it as a better option both practically and ethically.

The numbers tell a compelling story: renewable energy generation, electric vehicle production, solar and wind-powered enterprises, and investments in clean infrastructure have reached record highs. Clean energy and carbon neutrality are having their moment in the Sun.

Last year in New York, during Climate Week, this author witnessed a multitude of Lennon's dreamers advocating for fossil fuel phase-out — ordinary people and world leaders united by the understanding that today they aren't the only ones. The dialogues leading up to COP28 built social proof, reinforcing that Climate Change is an urgent threat to humankind.

Then at COP28, historic firsts unfolded: the first acknowledgement of the need to move away from fossil fuels, and the consensus on a framework for the global adaptation goal, among others. Social proof of the validity of climate action in sustainable development was unequivocally demonstrated.

Now let's talk about the feasibility component. People embrace an idea once many others, especially within their social circles, effortlessly adopt it. For example, individuals can switch to electric vehicles or rooftop solar if their entire social circle recommends it for their ease and economy. It then appears realistic and, therefore, implementable. However, to drive change the feasibility of one option must substantially outweigh the supremacy of the other, particularly for key change agents such as governments and conglomerates.

Developing countries, also major energy consumers, face hurdles in transitioning to clean energy without sufficient funding from the Global North. Uncertain about bankable projects in the Global South, developed nations are afraid to lend, more so unconditionally.

While charts depicting the rise in clean energy adoption illustrate the power of social proof in advancing climate action, closer scrutiny reveals a pace of change slower than desirable to avert catastrophe.

The social proof built around fossil fuels and their pervasive use is still hard to wish away. Despite overwhelming evidence supporting Climate Change mitigation, a tug of war persists at crucial forums, involving the Global North and the Global South, clean energy companies, and those in coal, oil, and gas, debating the feasibility of a massive transformation.

The impasse persists, each side holding the same refrain: We are not the only ones.

(Anu Bararia is former General Manager of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, ReNew. Twitter: @AnnuBararia)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.