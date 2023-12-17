Climate change tests human empathy

In the end, the summit ended with an historic agreement that mentioned -- for the first time in 30 years of climate change diplomacy! -- the problem of fossil fuels. But even in that triumph, there was controversy. The final declaration upset several delegates by calling for “transitioning away” from fossil fuels without a deadline, instead of “phasing out.” There were also passionate accusations that the president of the summit -- unironically, an Emirati oil executive -- had gavelled through the deal without consulting the small island-states.