Climate concerns or trade barriers?

The post-Covid world order is currently witnessing a stratagic move by Western developed economies, particularly the European Union, to champion the cause of environmental justice. In line with this, the European Council has recently adopted the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR), the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and the Foreign Subsidy Regulation (FSR). While some applaud these actions for ushering in a paradigm shift, there are serious concerns about their objectives and implementations, particularly among the Global South. Are trade-restrictive measures the only viable approach to addressing environmental concerns? Is the EU, under the guise of combating the global climate crisis, intending to protect its domestic products?