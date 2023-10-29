Climate festivals of joy

As educators, we recognise that climate communication to the young has to be very different in tone and focus than it is for adults. We cannot bombard children or young adults with horrifying narratives of doom and gloom, true though they may be. Climate communication needs to be interesting rather than preachy, centred around nature instead of climate disasters, and using approaches of ‘show’ not ‘tell’. Climate and nature festivals are a great way to do this, introducing young people to the wonders of nature, the joy of engaging with environmental issues, and showcasing inspirational stories from individuals, communities and organisations working on environmental recovery that can bring hope and a renewed sense of energy and determination to an otherwise dismal scenario.