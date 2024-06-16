Climbing the development ladder

If all this is known, why does the false narrative persist? Some of it is merely politicians promising the moon. They’re always turning Bengaluru into the next Singapore within a decade, and they’re comfortable saying this even if it takes them seven years to build an underpass badly. Some of it is insisting that the moon is a star. If more than half the country is getting free rations, we are told that’s not a reflection of their dire condition, it’s a sign of the State’s wealth and generosity. Some of it is cooking the numbers -- if you lower the measure of poverty, more people will suddenly seem to be not poor anymore. On paper.