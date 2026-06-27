Clothe the law, not the statue: Why 'Modesty of a Woman' must go

<p>In a Class 9 arts textbook, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) presented students with a familiar image. The Dancing Girl of Mohenjo-daro from approximately 4,500 years ago appeared with her torso shaded from the shoulders downward, her nudity covered, her body effectively clothed.</p>.<p>The backlash was swift. Historians called it censorship. NCERT, to its credit, reversed the decision. But the reversal does not undo the meaning of the act. Someone, at some institutional level, looked at a pre-Vedic civilisational artefact and decided that its nude female form required covering. No policy was cited. No explanation was offered. The instinct simply operated, but the law has a name for this instinct. It is called “modesty of a woman”.</p>.<p>The phrase entered criminal law through the Indian Penal Code (IPC) of 1860, which penalised the “outraging” of a woman’s modesty without defining the term. Courts filled the gap by treating modesty as a natural feminine attribute requiring no elaboration. In practice, the protectable woman was implicitly upper-caste, middle-class, domestically confined, and behaviourally deferential. Women outside this norm found their claims to protection structurally weakened by the very framework that claimed to protect them.</p>.<p>When Parliament enacted the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in 2023, it was presented as a historic rupture with colonial criminal law. BNS Section 79 penalises actions intended to insult the “modesty of a woman”. The language is almost verbatim from the IPC. The colonial concept survived the decolonising reform. This is not a minor drafting oversight. It is a substantive failure.</p>.<p>The NCERT episode illustrates this framework’s logical endpoint. The Dancing Girl was made in a time that predates the textual traditions of female modesty as a Brahminical virtue and the Victorian sexual morality carried in the IPC. She stands in a posture that the archaeologist who named her in 1926 associated with nautch girls: professional female entertainers who, in the colonial-Brahminical social order of their time, occupied the category of the “immodest woman”. The naming was itself an act of gendered-colonial classification, projecting anachronistic social hierarchy onto an object.</p>.<p>To now clothe her – in textbooks, in 2026 – is to extend the modesty framework across four and a half millennia, to a time and place where it may not have existed. The absurdity of this move is the argument: when a legal-cultural reflex reaches back across millennia to dress a statue, it reveals its incoherence.</p>.<p>Consider the recent invocation of Sections 75 and 79 of the BNS, that is, sexual harassment and intent to insult the modesty of a woman, in connection with social media posts describing women journalists as prostitutes.</p>.<p>Here, publicly visible and professionally assertive women are reaching for the “modesty” provision because it is the closest available instrument to what they need: a legal recognition that their dignity as persons – not their conformity to behavioural norms – has been violated. The modesty framework cannot deliver this. Modesty, as constructed in the law, is precisely what women who refuse domestic confinement are presumed to lack. To invoke it against those who publicly degrade them is to use a framework against its own logic.</p>.<p><strong>Protection by hierarchy</strong></p>.<p>This is not a new problem. In 1979, in the Mathura rape case, the Supreme Court infamously held that a young Adivasi woman's prior sexual history rendered her consent to intercourse with two policemen plausible (Tukaram v. State of Maharashtra). The Court's reasoning reproduced the modesty framework's deepest assumption: that a woman already classified as immodest has no further modesty to protect.</p>.<p>In its landmark decisions, such as Navtej Singh Johar (2018), the Supreme Court has progressively articulated dignity as a constitutional value – one that belongs to the person and cannot be made conditional on behavioural conformity. Dignity does not require a woman to be modest to be protectable.</p>.<p>The law reform argument is, therefore, not merely that modesty is a colonial residue. It is that the concept actively produces a hierarchy of protectable and unprotectable women. Women who conform to the Brahminical-Victorian template of femininity receive its protection. Women who do not – by virtue of caste, profession, gender non-conformity, or simply the refusal to be silent – are disadvantaged by the very provision that claims to protect them.</p>.<p>Replacing modesty with dignity is a fundamental change in the kind of subject the law recognises as deserving protection. The BNS had the opportunity to make that change in 2023. It did not. The next reform effort must.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a professor of law at the Jindal Global University)</em></p>