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Clothe the law, not the statue: Why 'Modesty of a Woman' must go

Clothe the law, not the statue: Why 'Modesty of a Woman' must go

By clothing a 4,500-year-old statue, the NCERT exposes a colonial fiction that India’s criminal law refused to abandon.
SUMIT BAUDH
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 20:49 IST
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