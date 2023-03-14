Inspiring entrepreneurial journey of Coffee Pudi Sakamma

It is that time of the year when people across the globe do their bit by putting out messages celebrating International Women's Day and supporting gender diversity and inclusion. A time when people unilaterally wax eloquently on what it takes to empower women.

Empowering women to be independent and pursue their entrepreneurial dreams has been getting significant push and support in the recent past. While this is commendable, our history has several stories of women whose entrepreneurial journey is replete with tenacity, vision, and ambition. Such women entrepreneurs are truly inspirational, and remain eternal role models.

One such lady whose commendable journey has inspired thousands of people, including me, is Coffee Pudi (Coffee Powder) Sakamma. Her name is not often heard in the annals of Indian entrepreneurs. Sakamma's Coffee Works became a household name in the 1920s. Kannadigas for long have had a tryst with coffee. Sakamma Coffee Works played a pivotal role in the early 20th century bringing authentic cured and powdered coffee to the people of the princely state of Mysore. Sakamma did not stop after building a successful coffee business. She used her learnings to help plan the industrial development of the princely state.

Sakamma had an interesting journey which started with being one of the very few girls who passed the secondary school examinations of the Mysore Province almost a century ago. She was married off young due to financial constraints, and lost her husband just a few years into marriage.

Her husband was a very rich coffee planter from Somavarapete, in Coorg (Kodagu). Widowed at 18, Sakamma decided to put her education to use, and began running the coffee estate. She shifted to Bangalore, and opened a coffee curing cum powdering unit near Bull Temple Road in 1920. Very soon, her coffee mix was a hit throughout the city, and Sakamma Coffee Works became an integral part of Bangaloreans’ life. Inspired by the overwhelming response, the young entrepreneur set up centres in different parts of the city. Her success got her the nickname Coffee Pudi Sakamma.

Sakamma’s journey has left a deep impression on me. Her true genius lies in the fact that she used her understanding of business, people, and resources well to involve in social causes. Recognition of her extraordinary entrepreneurial capability came by way of an invitation by the then government of Mysore to help plan the industrial development in the state. Sakamma invested and founded the Kuruhina Shetty Kendra Sangha and Hostel in present-day Basavanagudi, and even set up a choultry (an inn for travellers) near the hostel called Sakamma Bhavan.

Not stopping there, Sakamma went on to break other glass ceilings too, and became the first woman to be nominated to the erstwhile Mysore Representative Assembly in 1928. She won several awards and recognitions for her stupendous achievements. Sakamma embodies the true spirit of Swadharma and entrepreneurship. She found her calling, created a successful enterprise, and contributed to the society in her own way.

Business and entrepreneurship are inherently weighed on their level of success and profitability. Often, as entrepreneurs who have built empires, we are too busy chasing more profits. It is very easy to be caught in our own trappings of profit-chasing and business success — they make a heady concoction. In this chase, we miss involving the society and the community around them into our model of growth.

I believe that there is no trade-off between these two — these are not either-or. The reality is that no person (or no business!) is an island. Every entrepreneur must incorporate the good of the community and the society into building a profitable business. This only happens when you identify your Swadharma (or purpose), and embed it deep into the heart of the business that you are building.

At 1Bridge, the rural enterprise that I run, our purpose is to improve the incomes of rural entrepreneurs and unleash their entrepreneurial energies. Our success solely depends on the growth of the local community of entrepreneurs and their earnings, and this drives our business growth. This approach is fundamentally different from that of corporate social responsibility (CSR) or a philanthropic ‘giving back’, but one that weaves the ‘social’ aspect of community development into the enterprise model of sustainable growth.

It is, of course, much harder to find models at this intersection, but isn’t entrepreneurship all about taking on tough challenges head on? This is certainly one challenge that I feel is worth solving.

(Madan Padaki is Co-founder, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, and President, TiE Bangalore.)