Combating cybercrimes

Our economy is increasingly digital, with technology permeating all spheres of human endeavour. New technologies have the potential to boost output and enhance living standards. For instance, a combination of artificial intelligence and robotics can transform production systems. However, these emerging technologies also give rise to illegal activities involving technology and digital communication. Criminals use hacking techniques to gain unauthorised access to computer systems, networks, and databases. They exploit software vulnerabilities, deploy malware, or use social engineering tactics to steal sensitive information, disrupt operations, or launch cyberattacks on individuals and organisations. The scale and complexity of new-age cybercrimes are extensive, causing disruptions and distress for individuals and organisations.
Recently, cybercrimes have eclipsed traditional professional crimes like dacoities, robberies, burglaries, and thefts of physical property. Almost 20 per cent of the crimes reported in metropolitan cities are now cybercrimes. In Karnataka, over the last five years, more than 57,000 cybercrimes have been registered. Due to the novel modus operandi involving technology, the detection rate is not satisfactory. Investigating and prosecuting cybercrimes is more challenging than traditional crimes for the following reasons:
Cybercriminals are highly intelligent and use sophisticated gadgets that are difficult to trace.
Cybercrimes have a non-local character, occurring in jurisdictions separated by vast distances. Perpetrators can commit cybercrimes from any country.
Investigation agencies do not get adequate cooperation from social media networks and service providers.
To effectively combat the emerging threats of cybercrime, police officers need to be equipped with advanced technologies in line with changing times. In addition to the traditional investigation skillsets, police officers must have the technical know-how to navigate the complicated cyberspace successfully. Traditionally, police departments in India have had an unfriendly relationship with technology. However, there is no way one can ignore and/or resist the adoption of new technologies any longer since recent developments in information technology have changed the attitudes and perceptions of police forces as well as criminals.
Undoubtedly, the technologically sophisticated types of crimes related to these perceptions and attitudes will increase and continue. However, the effective use of technological advancements and the implications of utilising IT for policing will be helpful in combating crimes.
The setting up of the country’s first cybercrime police station at CID Headquarters, Bengaluru, way back in 2001, reflects the Karnataka Police’s efforts in addressing the challenges. The State Police have implemented various initiatives and strategies to combat cyber threats and ensure the safety of individuals and organisations in the digital realm. Subsequently, dedicated CEN stations in all districts and commissionerates have been established to handle cybercrimes, economic offences, and narcotics cases. These specialised units are equipped with personnel specialising in investigating cybercrimes and conducting digital forensics.
To establish an institutionalised structure for effective capacity building and infrastructure for investigating cybercrime, the Criminal Investigation Department, Karnataka, in collaboration with Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, and the Data Security Council of India (a NASSCOM initiative), has set up a Centre for Cybercrime Investigation Training and Research at itsheadquarters in Benglauru.
Police alone cannot prevent cybercrime and ensure cybersecurity. The involvement of citizens is crucial. Creating awareness about safeguarding personal and financial information requires frequent interaction between law enforcement agencies and the public. Many cybercrime victims are lured by criminals through offers to gain instantly through simple ways. Therefore, effective publicity campaigns are needed to educate citizens.
Not only individuals, but organisations also come under cyber attack. The cybercrimes relating to organisations are mostly in the form of data thefts, ransomware, and thefts of trade secrets and intellectual property. The impact of cybercrime on organisations goes beyond financial losses. It erodes trust in digital systems, disrupts our lives, and jeopardises national security. The cost of data breaches is staggering, and the potential for cyberattacks to disrupt critical infrastructure is a real and growing concern. To protect individuals and organisations, we must adopt robust cybersecurity measures. Regular software updates, strong passwords, multi-factor authentication, and employee training are essential.
A single entity cannot combat cybercrime and win. Public-private partnerships are a formidable weapon against cyber threats. By harnessing the combined strength of police, businesses, and civil society, we can fortify our defences, respond to threats, and create a safer digital landscape for all.
(The writer is the Director General of Police, CID, Economic Offences, and Special Units, Bengaluru)