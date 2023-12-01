Combating cybercrimes

To effectively combat the emerging threats of cybercrime, police officers need to be equipped with advanced technologies in line with changing times. In addition to the traditional investigation skillsets, police officers must have the technical know-how to navigate the complicated cyberspace successfully. Traditionally, police departments in India have had an unfriendly relationship with technology. However, there is no way one can ignore and/or resist the adoption of new technologies any longer since recent developments in information technology have changed the attitudes and perceptions of police forces as well as criminals.