Comfort during crucial moments

It was a transition phase for me, wherein I was just then trying to tread on teen-age from tween-age. And it was the moment, rather melancholic, when I lost my mother to massive cardiac arrest.

Though a total tyro in culinary terrains, ineluctably, I had to take over the task of tackling the kitchen chores, as I was relatively better acquainted in that arena than all others at home.

Now, if having to churn up some delicious food was a challenge, cramming down the same, cooked by me, was a greater challenge! Naturally, in such a scenario, even a cup of hot beverage being offered to me by somebody used to feel like a blissful luxury.