A consultant is not the panacea to Congress' problems

Prashant Kishor is the focus of political attention again as he works to join, or at least engage with, the Congress party, while at the same time signing up to work for K Chandrasekhara Rao (TRS) in Telangana. For the Congress and a host of political forces, he comes across as a saviour, offering the hope of reviving the political fortunes of those weighed down by the BJP’s mix of ugly communal politics and superior management of perceptions. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked the Congress to embrace Kishor, saying that he has become a “brand”, while some others still hesitate to work with a new star recruit who wants to call the shots. For now, the party appears to have held back any decision on Kishor and has set up a new ‘empowered action group’ for the 2024 polls.

This obsession with one man, the desperate hunt for a performer to rescue sinking political fortunes and bring back lost friends, signals the extreme frustration of the Opposition, and in particular the Congress, at not being able to make much headway in upping their political game. The fine study of his presentations, ideas and plans is a mirror to the party’s pain and dilemmas that flow from a lack of both clarity on its path and a boldness in its resolve as it seeks to revive itself. Should the Congress go all out against communalism, or should it play a “soft” Hindutva card or jump positions as issue after issue is stoked up? Should it, can it really, jettison one-family control of the party machinery? The answers should be obvious, but they are not at all obvious to the party and its leadership.

On the one hand, the party is willing and open to change – there appears to be no other option. This necessity is making it open talks with someone who has called for an end to the culture of entitlement and sycophancy. But the presentation of the Kishor plan itself is to those who have grown under the culture of the durbar. There have been challenges of late, say the dissidents styled as G-23, but these are the very ones who, minus any political base, have occupied political positions because they, too, paid their obeisance to the “high command” – these internal voices of change can carry no credibility.

On the other hand, the idea that one outside star, howsoever savvy or smart, can deliver the Congress from all its ills, is also a mirror to a political emptiness that has enveloped the party. That emptiness leads to reliance on one hero who is after all a backroom manager. He can at best strategise the campaign, draw up the messaging and help plan the execution. It may work (ex: TMC in West Bengal) or not (ex: TMC in Goa). In many senses, this is a consulting solution to a bread-and-butter problem for the Congress.

The Kishor-led rescue project then looks like an abdication of sorts by the party, akin to outsourcing to a third-party vendor to deliver a low-cost solution to a burning problem that it does not know how to handle. But if the political reservoir has gone empty, how much can one Prashant Kishor pump in to revive and rejuvenate such a party? In fact, how can any one person bring to bear on a 137-year-old, historic party, unless all it had was gone, and the party remains only in name, looking for brands, and saviours and whatever other straws it may find to clutch on to.

Yet, the Kishor option may look tempting and scary at the same time from the point of view of a diminished Congress. He is credited with having brought electoral rewards for parties of various hues. And he himself is grounded and will likely agree that his role need not be overstated in the larger and complex game of playing politics and winning elections. It is also true that an outside analyst who can bring some sense of objectivity will be helpful to a party that is known to brook no dissent. The Congress can benefit from some ruffling of the feathers, but this also scares the party’s entrenched set of leaders.

In the end, the party needs something beyond committees and stratagems to revive its fortunes. That something is simple commitment to a clean government, a strong stand against corruption and communalism, and young faces who can work with energy and promise. It needs to learn that one family rule, a party headed by a fifth-generation dynast, as Ramchandra Guha put it, is no longer feasible.

In this, the party faces an uphill task, given that corruption charges still tend to stick to the party, running right up to its leadership. The latest example is the charge that the party allegedly sold a high civilian honour to a criminal banker. The charge by the now-jailed Rana Kapoor, the former CEO of Yes Bank who, of course, carries zero credibility, has been refuted by the party but this is the kind of mud that the Congress will find coming at it again and again.

Messages are difficult to stick but those that stick are not easy to unstick.

In 2010, some 18 months after Barack Obama became President, more people thought he was Muslim (18%) than those who thought so in the previous three years (11%-12%), according to Pew. Obama, an extraordinary communicator, who had the national stage as President, could not best propaganda. The late Colin Powell, a military general and a respected Republican, rose to his defence on TV and said: “Well, the correct answer is, he is not a Muslim; he’s a Christian. He’s always been a Christian. But the really right answer is, “What if he is? Is there something wrong with being a Muslim in this country? The answer’s no, that’s not America. Is there something wrong with some seven-year-old Muslim American kid believing that he or she could be President?”. The Pew numbers showed all this to be of no help in the face of what people wanted to believe.

The only option then is to keep to the message and to live by it – consistently, creatively, and with commitment. It has to be a hard grind, and the people who run this marathon need to be made of a different mettle. That is precisely the change that the Congress runs away from, because it has lost what the historian Lewis Mumford called “an inner go”; what we see now is “a mere holding on” – not the sort of problem that lends itself to a consulting solution.

