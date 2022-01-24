A sinister pattern

The recent attack in Texas by a British citizen in which four people were held hostage at a synagogue seems to reflect an uncanny similarity to past patterns of violent extremism. The authorities identified the man as Malik Faisal Akram, a British national, who had held captive the rabbi and three other members of the synagogue.

Forty-four-year-old Akram had reportedly demanded to see a woman who is currently in US federal custody. Though he did not directly mention the person, she is apparently Aafia Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist, who was reportedly convicted in 2010 for trying to kill American military officers while she was in custody in Afghanistan. Commonalities emerge with some of the previous attacks that thread some of the recent attackers to a common passport, ancestral origin and pathways of ideological radicalisation.

Around 2014-15, when the Islamic State was controlling vast swathes of territory in the Middle East, there were a considerable number of citizens from the UK, France and Belgium operating as Foreign Terrorist Fighters (FTFs). However, within the global north’s context, particularly the UK, there are some striking commonalities. British citizen Akram has an ancestral origin from Pothwari-speaking Jhelum area, a particular pocket of Pakistani Punjab that adjoins linguistically and socio-economically akin to Pakistan-administered Jammu and Kashmir (PAJK). PAJK has often been in international headlines for the wrong reasons. In his interrogation, Ajmal Amir Kasab, one of the 10 terrorists on a shooting spree in Mumbai in November 2008, had reportedly said that he was trained in Muzaffarabad, the capital of PAJK.

Muzaffarabad is adjacent to Abbottabad, where Osama Bin Laden was killed by US Navy Seals on May 2, 2011. The attackers of the London Tube on July 7, 2005, had trained in the region.

In the 2005 string of suicide attacks on London tube, 56 lives were lost. Mohammad Sidique Khan, a 30-year-old married man, was the head of the plot. Khan’s parents migrated to the UK from the Pothwari-speaking area of Rawalpindi which again adjoins PAJK. He had travelled to a camp in PAJK of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen, a Kashmir-centric militant group. A year after the London bombings, a terrorist plot to blow up 10 United States-bound flights from Heathrow with the help of liquid explosives was revealed on August 10, 2006. The foiled attack was the brainchild of 1981-born Rashid Rauf. His father Abdul Rauf had immigrated to Britain from the Pothwari-speaking Mirpur town of PAJK, also known as Little England. Rashid grew up in Birmingham city, UK. After claims and counter-claims, the family of Rauf admitted that he was killed in a US drone attack in November 2008.

Not too different is the background of a man who carried out the knife attack at London Bridge on November 29, 2019. Identified as 28-year-old Usman Khan, he was born to parents who hailed from PAJK. He, along with another Nazam Hussain, also born to immigrant parents from PAJK, had plans to establish and recruit for a militant training facility under the cover of a madrasa (religious school) on land owned by his family in PAJK.

‘Pakistani descent’

In this connection, a lesser discussed fact about Britain’s ‘Pakistani descent’ population becomes paramount. Over 70% have a direct or indirect connection with the Pothwari-speaking PAJK, particularly the southern belt, or the adjoining linguistically akin areas like Rawalpindi, Jhelum or Gujrat areas of Pakistani Punjab. After the 1960s, large-scale migration to the UK from Mirpur and neighbouring areas took place and by 1980s, over 50% of Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings reportedly came from this diaspora living in Birmingham followed by Bradford and other British cities. While ancestral roots of these British citizens are similar, the social milieu of these attackers requires a granular study. The radicalisation process of many young men is never linear as several trigger points embed consciously or subconsciously into their minds.

Pothwari-speaking diaspora is a cohesive group as compared to other sections of South Asian ethnic diasporas. One of the possible explanations is the homogeneity in the caste origins of the diasporic population, which provides scope for the continuation of social bonding. Intra-caste and family marriages are quite common among the diaspora, thus further cementing the bonds. The collective political and social power can be determined by the fact that they influence the electoral results of many British parliamentary constituencies and their influence on British foreign policy. They influence 20 to 30 British constituencies, besides electing hundreds of councillors every year.

In the early 1990s, a section among the community settled in the UK was outspoken about the situation in J&K. This was in an environment where the host country saw the situation from a particular foreign policy lens and hence its security agencies largely ignored some of the actions that allegedly supported directly or indirectly acts of violent extremism abroad. But for some members of the second and third generation, born and raised in the UK, young men facing an identity crisis and manifold contestations or schisms such as familial traditions and western culture, results have proved to be different.

A decade later, these young men, born and raised in the UK, started looking at broader and universal Islamic causes such as the situation in Iraq and Afghanistan to define their identity. A section of the youth internalised the simplistic, polemical or binary interpretations from various sources without contextual nuance and the recent case of Akram seems to be a mere manifestation of this pattern. With a British passport, entry to the US is relatively easy and hardly requires excessive vetting, as is the case for young Muslims from elsewhere. Thus such radicalised men pose a danger to not only the UK but also the US. Addressing this strand of radicalisation that keeps manifesting on both sides of the Atlantic requires a granular inter-disciplinary knowledge and multi-dimensional response that is shorn of Islamophobia and sweeping generalisation that vilifies any particular ethnic community.

(The writer has researched issues linked to violent extremism)