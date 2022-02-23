As flies are to wanton boys…

“Sarva Janaangada Shanthiya Thota" (Karnataka is a garden of diversity and peace) -- our state anthem hails. Yet, the current political situation in Karnataka is a far cry from this idea of co-existence. One cannot help but feel anxious about the events unfolding before us.

It’s not new for political parties to rake up communal issues and ignite conflict among communities. We have several examples in front of us such as the Idgah Maidan, Baba Budangiri, cow slaughter or religious conversion controversies, which were all raised and politicised for ulterior motives. What is unfortunate is that the communal forces have now set their eyes on impressionable college students and schoolchildren. Sowing seeds of hatred among youngsters, who mingle with each other without biases about caste or creed, is dangerous. “Children are equal to god,” is ironically the oft-quoted belief in our culture.

The RSS and the Popular Front of India (PFI) are two sides of the same coin. Both seek to deepen the wedge of insecurities between communities by making people believe that their religion, identity and their very existence are under threat. They then don the role of saviours, creating an illusion that only they can rescue the communities from this perceived onslaught. By accusing each other of appeasement politics, these organisations not only convince people that they have been given a raw deal but also successfully create mass hysteria around it to further their political agendas.

The PFI, through its various fronts, has created insecurity and fear among Muslims and has used it for its political gains. We have seen during the Congress regime how cases against PFI activists were withdrawn. Not only did this strengthen the PFI, it also gave way to violence. The BJP is equally to blame. When the BJP government came to power, it withdrew cases against different organisations and individuals of the Sangh Parivar, backing destructive forces. Not surprisingly, these organisations today have turned into the proverbial Frankenstein’s monster, growing beyond the control of the very political parties that nurtured them for electoral gains.

The hijab row has already caused international embarrassment to India. In a state where untouchability, discrimination and segregation in the name of caste are widely practised, creating controversy over Hijab is nothing but hypocrisy. The recent case of a two-year-old Dalit child in Kushtagi, Koppal district, best illustrates the prevalent situation. The parents of this child were penalised by community leaders because the toddler entered the local Anjaneya temple, which is off-limits for Dalits.

Decisions on what clothes to wear and what rituals to follow are best left to individual discretion. Whether or not to wear hijab is a personal choice that women should exercise. Students turning up on campuses sporting saffron shawls and demanding a ban on hijab is nothing but a political stunt. Is the hijab an impediment to classmates or teachers? What had to be resolved at a personal level has now turned into a street fight. It’s unpardonable that the government has failed to nip this issue in the bud.

There is backlash against girls demanding their right to wear hijab, by people who argue that hijab goes against the idea of a dress code in schools. When it is common for Aiyyappa devotees to turn up in black attire during the season of piety, when it is common for students, both girls and boys, in certain regions of the state to come to school sporting vibhoothi (sacred ash), why must the hijab be judged differently? Many schools perform Saraswathi Pooja every Friday, apart from annual festivities such as the Ganesh Pooja.

Further, there has always been an argument that government offices should not display religious symbols. Yet, there are politicians not very much inclined towards ‘Saraswathi’, but who perform ‘Lakshmi Pooja’ every week in their offices. Police stations and buses are decked up on Ayudha Pooja. Have the Dalits, who have always been forced to remain outside the purview of Hindu rituals, resisted this? Have the Muslims or Christians protested against these?

The restriction on hijab, which was initially confined to students, has now extended to even parents who come to drop their children to schools. There are social, economic, educational and historical reasons, such as the 1992 riots, that have contributed to the Muslim community's conservative outlook. Over time, the community has slowly overcome inhibitions and many more girls are able to access education. With vested interests now protesting against hijab, there is the risk of these girls now being pushed out of the education system. The sadism involved in stripping these girls of the hijab is also reflective of the toxic masculinity in our society.

Ministers who took oath on the Constitution are violating its spirit. The Education Minister who is supposed to promote harmony among students, the Home Minister who must protect law and order, the Kannada and Culture Minister who is expected to work for the welfare of our language and culture have all behaved in an unbecoming manner. If government ministers, who are supposed to ensure peace in the state, turn into villains, it can only spell doom for the state.

The BJP’s internal conflict could have been a contributing factor to this controversy. Six months ago, B S Yediyurappa was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai as Chief Minister. That these incidents took place when Bommai was in Delhi indicates mischief by some forces out to portray administrative malfunction in the state. Such destructive forces, if allowed to grow, will sooner or later put the political parties operating within the constitutional framework into jeopardy. Bommai is also guilty of not intervening at the right time. He failed to advise his colleagues and bring the situation under control.

It also appears that the BJP wants to encourage the PFI’s growth so as to snatch 2-3% votes from the Congress, causing a setback to its political opponent.

The “Allahu Akbar” slogan shouted by Mandya's Bibi Muskan grabbed international headlines. This has received criticism from certain quarters. When a bunch of boys acted like hooligans and heckled her in front of the college gate, the girl instinctively took refuge in god’s name, much like Hindus would have invoked “Rama” or “Krishna” in a time of crisis. Could she have called out the names of Bommai or Jnanendra to come to her rescue?

