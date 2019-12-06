Chidambaram: SC reaffirms basic norm

The grant of bail to former finance minister P Chidambaram by the Supreme Court is rightful relief for him after 106 days of incarceration, and may be taken as a reaffirmation of a basic norm of the rule of law. But the fact that he had to spend so many days in jail and had to wage a long legal struggle to secure that right takes away from the sense that justice has prevailed. When justice is delayed it is denied for some time, and that shows an inadequacy and even a failure of the system that delivers it. The court underlined the basic principle of criminal jurisprudence that ‘bail is the norm and jail is the exception’ even when the offence is grave, and this should serve as a reminder to investigating agencies and lower courts, which often forget the fact that denial of bail amounts to denial of the fundamental right to freedom.

The charges of corruption and money-laundering levelled against Chidambaram by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case may be right and valid. But till the time the charges are proved, he should be considered innocent. So, imprisonment for over three months even before the framing of charges, let alone conviction, is wrong and amounts to punishment without trial. The agencies pursued the case with such vehemence that there was more harassment and persecution in the case than a desire to enforce the law. The circumstances of Chidambaram’s arrest and the handling of the case by the agencies showed that. It was clear they were implementing “orders from above” and Chidambaram, like some others, was being targeted for political reasons. It is difficult to miss the smell of vindictiveness and an attempt to create fear among adversaries in such cases and in other coercive measures increasingly being resorted to now against opposition leaders.

The court’s reasoning in granting bail and the norms it highlighted should guide investigating agencies and lower courts in such cases. The ED had no justification for demanding extension of Chidambaram’s custody for questioning when he had already been in custody for many weeks, nor was there logic in the claim that he could tamper with evidence when he is no longer in power. The top court also did well to disapprove of the agencies’ increasing tendency to hand over documents to court in sealed covers and the inclination of courts to accept them and even reproduce their contents as reasons for denying bail. This works against an open system of justice and is unfairly loaded against the accused. But the gag order imposed by the court on Chidambaram is difficult to comprehend.