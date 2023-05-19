Congress’s time starts now!

In Hindu philosophy, you pay for your sins in the next life -- our Karma. But in the great epic Mahabharata, all moral transgressions and evil deeds by the endless phalanx of its characters, including those who support evil or are silent witnesses to it, are punished in the same life -- sooner or later.

Likewise, in Indian politics, you are unerringly punished for your sins in the ensuing elections, not in the unknowable afterlife.

As if taking a cue from the epic, people have punished the BJP by consigning them to the Opposition benches. It is always edifying for those in power to take turns and live under the rules they make.

The BJP’s high-octane communally divisive politics, image of unbridled corruption, poor governance, and its constant stirring of emotive issues – hijab, halal, or the deeds and misdeeds of Tipu Sultan, none of which are essential to enlightened development -- created a Chakravyuha of its own making from which it could not escape. The people were weary and felt hopeless under BJP rule. And, as Ralph Waldo Emerson said “Things refuse to be mismanaged long…” The common folks are blessed with intuition and perception. They see everything and deliver a verdict through the ballot.

Some may argue that Congress was as corrupt during its rule and is casteist to the core and also appeases Dalits and Muslims for their votes, without genuine concern for their upliftment. There are elements of truth in these accusations. There was rising unemployment and poverty among all the backward classes, including Muslims, barring a small percentage among them who could secure jobs through reservations and who had risen in politics. There was agrarian distress, and there were millions of educated unemployed, alongside wealth creation in pockets, a state of affairs not conducive for a stable society. Bengaluru’s infrastructure has been crumbling for years now. The Congress bears part of the responsibility for all of these.

Moreover, this week’s distressing and disquieting drama over the Chief Minister’s post has confirmed fears that Congress’s ‘high command’ still remotely controls the party affairs in the states. After the Congress victory, it was first announced that there would be a secret ballot of elected MLAs to choose the CM under the watch of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Soon, the process changed to appointment of three party observers who would elicit opinions from MLAs and submit them to Kharge, who would then decide on the new CM. But no sooner was that decision made, Kharge air-dashed to Delhi and said the matter would be decided in Delhi in consultation with the ‘high command’ after the party observers gave their feedback. The Congress quickly fell back on an old habit. Meanwhile, the two contenders, Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar, were flexing their muscles and playing hardball, and matters seemed to be getting out of hand, with Sonia Gandhi away in Shimla and Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi in the thick of it with their none too impressive track record in handling the party’s ambitious leaders in Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and now Rajasthan. There were also the busybodies of the coterie around them, strutting about. It seemed the jubilation of the victory was going to be short-lived and it was quickly turning into despondency and disquiet.

That the party managed to resolve matters, even if it be after four days of nail-biting anxiety, is a matter of relief, though already the lustre of victory had lost its sheen. Now again, Siddaramaiah, the CM-designate, and Shivakumar, the deputy CM-designate, are in the thick of parleys with the ‘high command’ in Delhi over who should be in the council of ministers and who should get what portfolio. Whatever happened to the idea of the Chief Minister’s prerogative and autonomy?

The cardinal rule of our democracy is that a Chief Minister, like the Prime Minister at the Centre, is free to appoint his own council of ministers to be able to deliver. In his wisdom, he must choose his team from both houses of legislature and give representation to all sections of society, with a keen eye on talent and experience. The Congress has a fair representation from all communities, unlike the BJP. It should not be difficult for Siddaramaiah to do a fair job of it.

Siddaramaiah is an avowed atheist and is perceived to be accommodative of all sections of people, and schooled in the views of Karnataka’s iconoclastic men of letters from another generation. Shivakumar, without a doubt, led Congress from the front to victory. That cannot be undermined. Nevertheless, he must show grace and prudence and give Siddaramaiah a free hand to appoint ministers of his choice. If Shivakumar insists on having his say in every appointment or policy decision and the two have to run to ‘high command’ in Delhi for resolution, then Siddaramaiah will be a dummy Chief Minister, just as his BJP predecessors were, and Karnataka will be doomed from the start.

Since 2008, when the BJP formed its first government in Karnataka under Yediyurappa, we have had six Chief Ministers, four of them from the BJP, and one from the JD(S), none of whom – except Siddaramaiah from 2013 to 2018 -- could complete their terms nor take decisions on their own. The people of Karnataka are tired with political instability. A stable government under Siddaramaiah is thus a ray of hope

for them.

In the main, people want peace and harmony to get on with their lives. The farmer wants to sow his fields, milk his cows, harvest his crops, and obtain a good price for his produce. The shopkeeper wants to be able to go about his business without being threatened into shutting shop due to communal violence or bandhs called by political parties. The youth want jobs. Millions of street vendors want to make an honest living without having to pay hafta to policemen. All people want good roads, drinking water, sanitation, healthcare and decent education, and freedom to pursue their private social and religious lives peacefully and cordially without these rights being infringed upon by those elected by them or their vigilante armies.

Faced with a difficult choice between three discredited parties, the voters of Karnataka have acquitted themselves creditably. Now, it is for the Congress to keep its internal power struggles at bay, deliver a stable government, good governance, and all-round development. If it cannot fulfil its promises, the people of Karnataka will make it pay in this life itself -- starting with how they vote in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

(The writer is a soldier, farmer and entrepreneur)