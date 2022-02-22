Damaging economy and environment

Political parties competing with each other announce freebies and doles during electioneering. Such luring to voters is not new. But it has the potential to vitiate free and fair polls and also upset finance and the environment. On a PIL filed by Advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, the Supreme Court has sought a response from the Centre and the Election Commission. The Chief Justice-led bench observed that freebies are going beyond the budget and disturb the level playing field and the candidate of the parties announcing bigger freebies can have an edge in the election.

The court also added that a similar question was raised in 2013. The EC had met political parties and initiated to draw a guideline, which is yet to take shape. In the ongoing assembly elections in five states, among many promises, parties have announced free power to farmers to run their pump sets for irrigation.

The Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh government announced a 50% reduction in power tariff on agriculture use, to ramp up its farmers’ outreach ahead of polls. This will benefit 13 lakh users in rural and semi-urban areas. The CM’s office added that the move has been done keeping in view the convenience and prosperity of farmers.

The state government has committed to giving an additional subsidy of Rs 1,000 crore to the UP Power Corporation for extending the benefit. The Samajwadi Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have also made a poll promise of 300 units of free power if they are voted to office. All major political parties in the state have announced free electricity to farmers for irrigation in the election manifesto.

Delhi’s power subsidy increased substantially in past few years due to low tariffs. A 2020 Berkeley University study shows a strong correlation between per capita electricity consumption with GDP. A 2018 OPEC study also concluded that 1% increase in consumption of electricity leads to 0.77% increase in economic growth in the long run. The AAP argued that the GDP of Delhi grew at 7.7% per annum from 2015-16 till now, a rate that defies India’s economic slowdown in the same period. Delhi’s power distribution companies are reportedly going for the transition from coal-based power to greener power so that the increasing power consumption does not harm the environment. The AAP government has also found that cheaper electricity incentivised consumers and new power connections went up by 20% from 2014 to 2019. This resulted in cutting transmission and connection losses (down from 17% in 2013 to 8% in 2019) and helped the power sector improve economic efficiency.

There are fallacies in the arguments put forth by AAP. The country is on course to establish 175 GW solar and wind power by 2024 and only 50% of it is operational so far. The remaining 280 GW is programmed to be made operational by 2030. Not only Delhi, but the whole country is also waiting for the transition to green energy. Another important question not answered in the argument is from where to foot the bill for power subsidy?

The AAP’s big election promise for assembly election in Punjab, UP, Uttarakhand and Goa to provide 300 units of free power to citizens along with uninterrupted electricity supply, if the party is voted to power, can impact groundwater reserve. Farmers will get free electricity in UP irrespective of the party coming to power. Free power can pull out all groundwater for growing water-intensive crops.

Stubble burning

Minimum support price (MSP) for wheat and paddy in northern states also attracts farmers to grow more of these crops. Growing more paddy would lead to more stubble burning after harvest during October and November when the direction of wind is unfavourable and the pollutants remain trapped in the air locally. Air quality deteriorates causing breathing-related illnesses to the people across north India. Wind direction changes after two months and the pollutants escape in the atmosphere adding to the concentration of carbon dioxide, a non-reactive compound that remains in the atmosphere for centuries and is the reason for the warming of the planet.

Groundwater has been depleting in the northern region at an alarming rate; the natural recharge is poor as the region has very little forest. The efforts of the governments to establish parks, wells and ponds for water recharge are not to the scale. Farmers should be encouraged to change the cropping pattern and grow maize, jawar, pulses, groundnut etc, instead of paddy and governments must ensure that it is made equally remunerative by extending MSP policy to cover it. Some farmers grow ‘poplar’, a tree species for industries. They may also be encouraged to grow native species like jamun, sisoo, neem, arjun, tapsi, siras and melia composita etc, that also hasten the process of recharge.

During 2009, the Punjab government passed a law for the conservation of underground water, which prohibited the transplantation of paddy in the agriculture field till June 15 each year. This was done to ensure that deteriorating water tables in the summer months are not put under any pressure till the monsoon arrives. A similar law was passed by the Haryana government as well. The benefits of the laws would be undone if farmers get free electricity.

The pre-poll surveys suggest that AAP is the frontrunner to form the government in Punjab. When questioned as to where the resources for freebies would come from, the party promised to regulate sand mining, which would yield Rs 20,000 crore annually for the government. The rivers and tributaries flowing from the Himalayas bring down sand and its haphazard mining in the state has been quite rampant. This has been another reason for poor groundwater recharge. Regulating sand mining can help recharge, but the volume of sand removal would come down substantially and so also the revenue projected by AAP.

Free power to farmers growing paddy is a double whammy - groundwater recharge process is affected and burning of stubble impacts human health and aggravates global warming.

(The writer is former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Karnataka)