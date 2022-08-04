Divide them young

Heterogeneity and differences are to be celebrated, but within people, to build a coherent and cohesive society. However, this cannot be taken as a postulate for resource distribution for equality and equity in education.

The policy planners have, unfortunately, been too keen on common national curricula, boards of examinations and standards of teachers. At the same time, the idea of the common school has been unabashedly tossed away. As a result, the country is beset with many different kinds of schools causing the segregation and segmentation of the society.

Perched atop are the boarding schools continuing as legacy of the colonial time meant exclusively for the children of the royalty and the elites but have been thriving even in the independent India.

As of now, the country has 2,500 privately or trust-managed ‘elite’ boarding schools. Equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, they cater to just about a million students. They are known for producing well-rounded students, supreme in terms of race and riches with a network of peers that would propel each other to greater heights in life. Charging exorbitantly high fees and nursing a policy of legacy admission, these schools serve the elites.

The second rung is occupied by the IGCSE, IB, and the American High School. Presently, there may be more than 220 IGCSE schools in the country, which have recently mushroomed. The IB system alone comprises over 200 world schools and about 8,000 international schools. They enrol approximately 45 lakh students and have 4.2 lakh teachers. Pricey but pedagogically different, offering foreign educational experience right from the toddling age, they are the newest craze amongst the aspirational.

Third in the pecking order are the convent and missionary schools, which are known for providing value-based quality education at an affordable cost. They render excellent examination results and cater to all sections of society. There are around 30,000 Catholic schools in India, the first being Santa Fe School in Goa established in 1545.

Fourth in the hierarchy are the ‘English medium’ private schools, erroneously, referred to as public schools. They come in many forms and lure all who are besotted with fluency in English language as a litmus test for knowledgeability.

The UDISE report puts their number at 3.38 lakh, constituting 22.4% of the total number of schools in the country, catering to 8 crore students. Initially run as standalone institutions assuring better performance of their children in the board examinations, many of them now operate as a national or international chain, often resorting to franchising.

Fifth down the hierarchy are the government schools, established and funded by central or the respective state governments. They could either be following English, Hindi or a vernacular medium. They were most sought-after by the upper and lower-middle class but also admitted meritorious children belonging to the poorer socio-economic background. They have lost their sheen due to massive privatisation, they charged nominal fees or provided education free.

As public investments in education declined, they now lack even bare necessary facilities and infrastructure. They have now become the refuge for the neediest, marginalised, deprived and the poorest sections of society. India may have around 15 lakh of them out of which 10.32 lakh schools are run by the Union government or state governments employing 50 lakh teachers. Approximately 10% of these schools run on a single teacher.

Hierarchies within the government schools are mind-boggling. Some are labelled as ‘model schools’ and have better physical facilities while others remain some sort of a normal school. Lest the children of government employees face hardship due to transfers of their parents, a chain of 1,248 central schools, the Kendriya Vidyalayas, exist throughout the country. These schools also admit other children through nominations by politicians.

Using the same arguments and further advanced by the special needs, the defence establishments too have set up their schools like Army Public School (137), Navy Schools (12), and the Air force Bal Bharti Schools (18). Many Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have also been established to provide boarding school experience and to nurture meritorious students from the rural and the poorer sections of society. A few states like Delhi have also established the Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalayas and Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalayas as well.

Next in the hierarchy are the government-aided schools, which exist in large numbers and come next to the regular government schools. Established by communities, groups, societies and trust, they come in many hues and colours. Some aggregate the populace together while others cause further segregation. At the bottom rung are the municipal and local-body schools, which mostly provide primary and upper primary level education. They are the poorest of all siblings. Barring a few notable exceptions, they are least endowed in terms of teachers and physical facilities. The nation also has many different kinds of alternative schools like Ashrams, Gurukuls, Madrasas (24,000) and Vidya Bharati (12,828), which further segregate the population on religious lines.

Such humongous hierarchies in schooling reinforce and perpetuate further segregation of the society already beset with the challenges of caste, income, and opportunities in life. So much so that it has now become unthinkable that there would ever be a common school where children of all classes, colours, creeds, religions, and social and economic backgrounds could study together and make a cohesive society.

Pierre Bourdieu and Jean­ Claude Passeron justify that schooling reproduces social inequality. To them, education by definition is symbolic violence, that each population, each class’ own apparatus for its members, for own reproduction and control. Put in plain words, the idea of cultural capital perpetuates existing discrimination and ensures the diffusion of inequality for future generations.

Sadly, neither the new education policy nor we, as a nation, are seeking to prove them wrong, for which they would have been the happiest. In contrast, we are happy keeping people divided so that the fundamentalists could catch them young.

(Furqan Qamar, a professor of

Management at Jamia Millia

Islamia is a former Advisor for

Education in the Planning

Commission of India; Navneet Sharma teaches in the Dept of Education at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh)