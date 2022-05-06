English, the language of opportunities

“Look at her, a prisoner of the gutters,

Condemned by every syllable she utters.

By law she should be taken out and hung,

For the cold-blooded murder of the English tongue.”

This sentiment, expressed by that passionate advocate of the English language, Bernard Shaw, echoes across the slums of India, where parents have realised that their children will forever forage for food in the gutters of poverty unless they rise in society through the advantage of a sound English education.

It does not matter what the authorities think is good for them. State governments may cry hoarse about the virtues of Tamil or Telegu or Kannada. The Centre may try to sneak in Hindi through the back door. Educationists may rave about the advantages of learning in one’s mother tongue. The hoi polloi does not care. As far as they are concerned, it is English that will open the gates to power, prestige and social acceptance.

Never mind if it is the desi variety. Not the Queen’s English for sure. It may be just the rudiments of the English vocabulary with a few buzz words thrown in. But it gives them the feeling that they have arrived and their children will travel far in life. Such is the power and stranglehold of this language of the “oppressor.” In India, even today, the ability to speak freely in English is the gateway to an enhanced social status and a better lifestyle.

Since there is no national language in our country (Hindi and English being only official languages), every state can choose any one of the 22 recognised languages as the medium of instruction in schools. Not surprisingly, a quarter of school-going children in the country have preferred English as the first language. Since there is such a huge market for English-medium schools, the CBSE and ICSE boards have approved hundreds of such institutions in the country. Nearly 2,500 schools in India are now affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, with more than a quarter of all schoolchildren in the country studying in English-medium schools.

Sadly, their parents did not have that advantage. Which means that one-fourth the child population in our schools consists of first-generation learners. A generation that needs help to learn literacy and numeracy before anything else; that needs specially trained teachers; a generation whose education can bankrupt their parents who will resort to private tuitions since they are unable to help their kids with their homework, projects and language skills. Schooling is a luxury for the parents of first-gen learners.

The remedy stares you in the face. When the highest court in the land decreed more than 40 years ago that the choice of language to be learnt in schools should be left to the parents of the child, why not introduce English as the medium of instruction in one section of all government schools in the country along with the state language in the other section, and leave the choice to the parents?

This language issue has been left hanging for more than four decades in Karnataka. Every government has preferred to sweep it under the carpet, instead of taking a firm stand on it. Why must we politicise an academic matter? After all, language is only a means of communication.

The language used in schools is only a vehicle to educate children, although politicians have used it for reasons beyond academics. When the state language, Kannada, was made the compulsory sole first language in schools following the Gokak Committee recommendation way back in 1982, the controversial Government Order was quashed by the Karnataka High Court. It is high time that the authorities learnt to separate academics from activism. Especially if the latter is chauvinistic activism.

More than a quarter of all schoolchildren in India now study in English-medium schools. If Karnataka has 44,615 primary schools run by the state government along with 5,240 high schools and 1,229 higher secondary schools providing education to more than 5 million students every year from Class 1 to 12, these affordable places of learning can start an English-medium section in every school with trained teachers to teach. Financially deprived parents will readily turn to these free schools where their children can learn to speak, read and write in English without driving them into debt and more poverty.

Again, since teachers are central to excellence in schools, the government should spare no effort to appoint well-trained English teachers in all government institutions. If the teacher has good language skills, the students will acquire the same. Far better for children not to learn English than learn bad English.

Teachers should also be trained to communicate with children who come from economically-deprived homes with illiterate parents and a different cultural background. They need more friendly teaching methods while learning to read, write and speak a new language.

If the proposal succeeds, this country will have the advantage of an English-literate population in addition to its diversity. Affordable English-medium government schools with excellent teaching, too?

“Oh, wouldn’t it be loverly?”