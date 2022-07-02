GST@5: An appraisal

So, yet another meeting of that institution, an “embodiment of pooled sovereignty “, the GST Council, has come to an end. This was the 47th meeting of the Council and was held on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). There were two elephants in the room -- the continuation of compensation cess, and the fall out of the recent Supreme Court decision regarding the nature of the Council’s recommendations. While the first was discussed perfunctorily, the second was not even on the agenda.

On the issue of compensation, while most sought extension, some states reportedly said that it was no longer required. The Union Finance Minister, in her inimitable style, did mention that the concern of the states was heard. However, no decision was taken – thus for now ending a cess levied on ‘sin’ goods to compensate the states for their revenue loss. It may be noted that the cess will continue to be collected

till March 2026 for a different purpose –

to pay for the loan extended to

the states. No decision was taken on whether GST could be levied or not on cryptocurrency.

Having said that, the meeting did take several critical decisions based on reports submitted by specific GoMs. Thus, there was rate rationalisation, which basically meant cutting down some exemptions and correcting the inverted duty structure on some goods and services; directions given to GSTN on IT-related matters and on e-way bill movement of precious metals. The GoM on online gaming and casinos has been given an extension. The issue relating to convergence of rates is to be examined later.

Anniversaries are also an opportune time for appraisals. India has seen very few tax reforms as sweeping as GST. This was a reform which almost everybody agreed was needed. Paradoxically, there are also very few tax reforms that have faced as much opprobrium as the GST, with the initials lending themselves to many an epithet.

The tumultuous journey of introducing GST in a federal set-up like India is well-known but bears repetition because memories are short. The federal structure in India meant that while states had powers of imposing tax on sales, the powers of levying tax on manufacture and services was with the Centre. In effect, this meant that there was no credit available of tax paid on sales when discharging liability of central excise and service tax, and vice versa. This resulted in cascading and higher costs -- with taxes sticking to the final product. There was a clear recognition that this distortion needed correction. This set the trigger for conceiving a value-added tax system where credit would be available across the value-addition chain and across taxes. The journey from the LK Jha committee of the late 70s to the launch of GST in July 2017 was long and bumpy. The process involved close cooperation and coordination with the states and compromises by all concerned to make the tax reform happen.

Road ahead

Going forward, there should not be too much burden of revenue on GST. Revenue in any tax regime is a function of the tax base and the rate. Revenue growth will be a natural corollary. GST revenues have been doing well. The tax base has to be expanded. Inclusion of at least aircraft turbine fuel (ATF) and natural gas from the petroleum basket has to be explored, as also electricity and land. The aim, ultimately, should be to include all supplies within the GST chain. There has to be a move towards convergence of rates. Not with one fell swoop but gently -- to reach the pre-GST weighted average rate of 14.8% from the present 11.8%.

The process of reducing exemptions has begun and should continue. Exemptions break the credit chain and add to costs. The inverted duty structure is also full of aberrations --corrections here are more challenging but necessary.

The issue of continuing the compensation cess as a guarantee for loss of revenue to the states due to the GST system needs a final decision. It has only resulted in the states becoming fiscally complacent. If extended, the rate has to be a more realistic 8-10%. The call will be political.

An area of concern in any tax administration is dispute resolution -- it has to be time bound, consistent with law, and with clear channels of appeal. There is urgent need to establish the much-delayed GST Tribunal. The decision to constitute a GoM on this is welcome.

MSMEs are the backbone of the economy. The decision taken in this meeting to permit composition taxpayers to supply through e-commerce operators is a step in the right direction. MSME and the export sectors will continue to need a benign eye.

GSTN, the technology network, has a key role to play. It has settled down after the initial glitches. The focus on technology should continue relentlessly; the USP of GST is that it is technology-driven. The effort should be to make compliance easy.

Any tax regime is only as good as how it is administered. The need for regular and constant training of tax personnel cannot be overemphasised. Training should focus on changes in attitude as much as on technical aspects -- we cannot look at taxpayers as adversaries. Having said that, we cannot have a tax system where the taxpayer can evade taxes with impunity. Enforcement, driven by data analytics, should continue, as also focussed audits.

GST has more than lived up to its promise. Validation that Indian business is happy with the GST tax administration was provided by a recent survey carried out by Deloitte that said 90%

of Indian CXOs across key sectors backed it.

(The writer is a former Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes

& Customs)