I’ll not rest till job’s done

Soon after I was sworn in as chief minister, my government renamed the Hyderabad-Karnataka region as ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ on September 17. I have the satisfaction of responding to the longstanding demands of the people of the region. In the true spirit of the teachings of the 12th-century Shiva-sharanas, we are committed to the welfare and development of the region corresponding with the new name.

We have decided to give Rs 4,000 to each farmer in addition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious ‘Kisan Samman Yojana’ scheme under which a farmer gets income support of Rs 6,000 per year. Hence, Karnataka’s farmers will get Rs 10,000 per year. Once again, we have proved that we are a pro-farmer government.

Also, we have extended loan waivers to fishermen of the state’s three coastal districts. The waiver will benefit about 23,500 fishermen. Besides, my cabinet has decided to waive loans availed by weavers up to March 31, 2019; this will cost the exchequer about Rs 100 crore.

Havoc unleashed by nature

I took oath on July 26, with an unwavering commitment towards all-round development of the state. Unfortunately, the rain-induced floods have posed unprecedented challenges. During August 3 to August 10, the state received 224 mm of rainfall, the highest in the last 118 years for that period. Some districts received more than 700% more rains than usual. The situation was worsened by record discharge of water of nine lakh cusecs for many days from the dams in the Upper Krishna Basin and Bhima Basin in Maharashtra.

Consequently, 103 taluks in 22 districts suffered damages to infrastructure. The death-toll reached 88, around 2.47 lakh houses were damaged, of which 1.79 lakh houses were fully or severely damaged. About 1.6 lakh people were shifted to relief camps. The government has estimated the total loss to be over Rs 35,000 crore.

In September, I had the privilege of providing an ownership deed to a senior citizen who had lost her home due to floods in Shivamogga city. The sense of happiness on her face made me realize I need to work harder to help every citizen who has lost shelter and livelihood due to the floods. The challenge does not deter me, it brings out the best in me. In the last 100 days, I have discharged my duties with my colleagues wholeheartedly, and the endeavour continues. I won’t stop till the last man affected by the floods is back on his feet.

Relief on war footing

My first and foremost duty was to reach out to people in distress. In August, to take up construction work, my government announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to those who have lost their houses entirely in the floods and landslides, Rs 1 lakh to those whose homes need some repair, and Rs 5,000 monthly for 10 months to those staying in rental accommodation or Rs 50,000 for construction of a shed until their houses are repaired.

Relief and reconstruction work in the affected areas are on a war footing. My government has released Rs 2,949 crore towards the reconstruction; the Centre has released Rs 1,200 crore as interim relief. Each of over 2.03 lakh flood-affected families have received financial assistance of Rs 10,000, amounting to Rs 203.63 crore. About 4.61 lakh people were provided shelter and food and medical facilities in 1,465 relief centres.

In the recently concluded Assembly session, my government proposed Rs 7,927.23 crore supplementary estimates for the current financial year. Of this amount, the RDPR department, which is overseeing the reconstruction of bridges and other rural infrastructure damaged during the recent floods, will receive Rs 1,505 crore and the forest department Rs 141.94 crore.

Besides, the state government has announced an additional Rs 10,000 compensation to farmers for crop loss due to floods, in addition to the compensation under the National Disaster Respond Fund (NDRF) norms. Input subsidy under NDRF norms (per hectare) for the rainfed area is Rs 6,800; however, the state government announced a total amount of Rs 16,800. Likewise, for horticulture crop Rs 23,500 in addition to NDRF’s Rs 13,500; for assured irrigated area Rs. 28,000, and for coffee growers, too, Rs 28,000. Suitable compensation to sericulture and areca planters will be announced after discussion with officials.

The NDRF categorizes damaged houses as A, B and C. NDRF norms make provision to provide Rs. 95,000 compensation for A and B category houses. But I have announced Rs 5 lakh each to A and B category houses. Friends, I must say that Karnataka is the first state to announce Rs 5 lakh compensation amount for houses damaged in floods.

For C category houses, the amount prescribed under NDRF norms is Rs 5,200, which was enhanced to Rs 25,000 with government funds. The government has now decided to enhance it to Rs 50,000. Those whose shops were flooded will get Rs 25,000, and weavers whose looms were damaged will also get Rs 25,000.

I have visited the affected areas and have been continuously monitoring relief works going on in every district. Friends, I have my tasks cut out, and I will not rest till my people are able to stand on their feet again.

My friends in the media have been keenly watching my work after I was sworn in as chief minister for the fourth time on July 26. As I said earlier, the best comes out of you when you face challenges. In fact, of the seven Sundays that have passed till September 9, I have been on my feet on six weekends. Visits to flood-affected areas, meetings with officials kept me busy. Besides, I gave time to Bengaluru residents, keenly listened to their grievances, and also reviewed infrastructure projects.

Overwhelming support

People raised a clamour for help due to delayed assistance from the Centre in response to the colossal loss. Friends, I understand Kannadigas’ sentiments are attached to their dignity. I assure you your voice will not go unheard. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, on behalf of the people of Karnataka, for their support.

Various organizations, institutions, government employees, employees of various boards and corporations, private companies have donated generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. I express my gratitude to every donor.

I am overwhelmed by help arriving from the student community, industries, organizations, and citizens to support the government to rebuild the lives of flood victims in the state. I won’t rest till every hand has work, every mouth has food, and every eye has a dream. I want to conclude by quoting Mahatma Gandhi, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”

(The writer is Chief Minister of Karnataka)