Off the record: Casinos, cops and snakes

Goa model in Andhra Pradesh

The opposition TDP, which is ever critical of YSRCP, is now crediting the ruling side for bringing “Goa model development” to Gudivada. The town in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh is at the centre of the latest conflagration between the two parties. TDP leaders say that a grand scale casino-like event was organised in a convention hall belonging to civil supplies minister Kodali Nani during Sankranti. The entry fee was reportedly Rs 10,000 with an unlimited supply of food, booze and entertainment like dances. Opposition parties are rallying accusing the Jaganmohan Reddy regime of ignoring actual development but “encouraging the casinos, gambling culture to pillage public money.” The minister reacted aggressively stating he would quit politics, and self immolate after dousing with petrol, if his involvement was proved. Elections are in Goa but the political heat and petrol fumes are emanating from Andhra.

Meanwhile, film director Ram Gopal Varma, known for his controversial statements, tweeted appreciating Kodali saying that “his initiative to modernize Gudivada would place the town on the same level as Paris, London, Las Vegas.” “People talking against the casino are regressive and should be ignored,” Varma tweeted. YSRCP leaders are stupefied, undecided on how to react.

Prasad Nichenamtla, Hyderabad

‘Foul language not new to cops’

A Malayalam film, Churuli has been facing criticism for the extensive use of foul language. But a three-member panel of police officers that reviewed the film as per a High Court order over public interest litigation justified the film considering various factors like the story involved. This triggered a reaction on social media where users argued that the police often use so much vulgar language against the common people and get used to it, and that is why the police did not find anything wrong in the language used in the film.

Arjun Raghunath, Thiruvananhapuram

Snake in the judge’s chamber

The Bombay High Court had an unexpected visitor last week. A snake was found and rescued from the chamber of a judge. The 4.5 to 5-feet long, non-venomous snake was found by the court staff at around 9.30 am on Friday when Justice N R Borkar was not present in his chamber, which is on the ground floor of the three-storey. Immediately, the staff altered the police who summoned a snake-catcher and the snake was subsequently rescued. It would be released in the forest area. The high court is currently holding online hearings.

Mrityunjay Bose, Mumbai

Using Hindi as a tool to protest

When DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi posted a video on freedom fighter V O Chidambaranar in English with Hindi subtitles on her verified Twitter page, the move evoked several reactions. The video was posted after the Centre rejected Tamil Nadu’s tableau featuring VOC and others. Many welcomed the Hindi subtitles in a video officially released by a party that has all along opposed the language as the “best way” to impart lessons to those in the northern part of the country who do not know about freedom fighters from the south. Some questioned how can DMK which opposes “Hindi imposition” use the language for its “own propaganda.” The answer, DMK said, is in the video itself which begins with a disclaimer that the sole intention of the video was to highlight the “significance” of Tamil leaders in English with Hindi subtitles for “broader reach and better understanding.”

ETB Sivapriyan, Chennai