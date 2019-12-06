On Lanka, don’t take eye off the ball

India’s relations with Sri Lanka under the Rajapaksas are off to a good start. During the visit of Sri Lanka’s newly-elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a $400 million Line of Credit towards Sri Lankan development as well as a separate fund of $50 million to fight terrorism. Both sides have taken some swift steps to signal to each other that they will go the extra mile to rebuild relations that had frayed seriously during the presidency of Mahinda Rajapaksa, Gotabaya’s brother and now the county’s prime minister. Within two days of Gotabaya’s victory, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar was in Colombo not only to convey Modi’s congratulatory wishes but also to invite him to Delhi. In doing so, the Modi government ensured that Delhi would be the destination of Gotabaya’s first visit as president. During the visit, India and Sri Lanka discussed an array of issues including maritime security, Sri Lankan Tamil concerns, problems of fishermen and ways to boost security and trade ties. While India’s financial assistance to Sri Lanka has sent out an early signal of commitment to the island’s development and security, President Gotabaya’s statement that his government would not do anything to undermine India’s security signals his interest in repairing relations with India.

In the two weeks since Gotabaya took charge, India-Lanka relations appear to be looking up. Both sides have made grand gestures and spoken the right words. However, whether these words and promises are translated into action on the ground remains to be seen. India needs to enhance support for Sri Lanka’s infrastructure and other development ambitions if it is keen to replace China as Colombo’s strongest partner. Delhi must improve project implementation; else Lankan dependence on China will only deepen.

The Gotabaya government is reported to be considering cancelling a deal made during Maithripala Sirisena’s presidency under which Sri Lanka handed over operation of the China-built Hambantota port to the Chinese on a 99-year lease as a means of debt repayment. This should reassure Delhi to some extent. However, India must not expect too much to come of such an attempt. Cancelling the agreement will cost Sri Lanka dearly in financial terms. Can Colombo afford that? At best, the Chinese will agree to a tweaking of the deal, with the rewriting of a clause or two. It is with regard to future deals that India can play some role to ensure that its security is not jeopardised. However, even here, Delhi must avoid arm-twisting Colombo. This did not work in the past, and it will not work in the future either.