Secrecy comes to bite govt

“You reap what you sow” is a wise granny’s saying. The Modi government and its Official Interlocutor for peace talks with the Naga factions, N Ravi, are now reaping the bitter harvest of the secrecy they tenaciously built around the Framework Agreement (FA) since 2015. In August 2015, photographs of the signing ceremony for the FA were splashed across the media hailing it as a major achievement of the Modi government. Unlike the publicly accessible contents of the Assam, Bodo and Mizo peace accords signed by previous governments, the Naga FA remained a closely guarded “State secret”.

After the recent churn caused by Ravi, who is also Nagaland’s Governor, through his communication to the elected state government, pointing at the rampant extortion and other illegal activities carried out by local militant groups, one of the Naga factions – the NSCN (IM) – has flashed two versions of the FA before the media. One is claimed to be a facsimile of the original which two factional leaders and Ravi signed in the presence of the Prime Minister. The other document is allegedly a re-typed version of this FA, minus the signatures and a three-letter word over which the negotiation process is swivelling. These allegations of multiple avatars of the Naga FA have put a question mark over the credibility of the peace-making process. At the time of writing, the government has neither confirmed nor denied the authenticity of either document.

In 2017, the Central Information Commission (CIC) had rejected this author’s two-year-old RTI plea to make the Naga FA publicly accessible. Initially, the Home Ministry and the Prime Minister’s Office both claimed that they did not have a copy of the FA in their custody! The entire file along with the FA was placed before the CIC only when a ‘show cause’ notice was issued. Eventually, the CIC aligned with the Interlocutor’s “national security will be in peril” argument, disregarding multiple public interest grounds argued in support of disclosure. One such argument was the necessity of countering interpretations of the FA that the Naga factions were sharing with the media from time to time. Three years later, the “I told you so” moment has arrived.

Few readers will recall the Nagas’ troubled relationship with the rest of India before and after Independence. Under the British Raj, theirs was an “Excluded Area” for all outsiders. A day before India attained freedom from colonial rule, the then Naga National Council (NNC) declared independence for the Nagas, hoisting their own flag.

According to the July 2018 Report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, tribes, sub-tribes and clans identifying themselves as Nagas are spread across the states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur, apart from being concentrated in Nagaland itself. In a 1951 referendum organised by the NNC, the Nagas are said to have voted overwhelmingly in favour of independence. In 1952, they boycotted the very first general election to Parliament. Later, the Nagas formed a parallel government and set up their own army.

The NNC was outlawed under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in 1972 and the central government launched counter-insurgency operations in the region. Eventually, the Shillong Accord, which is also publicly accessible, was signed in 1975. However, opposition to this accord led to the formation of the NSCN in 1980. In 1988, the NSCN splintered into multiple factions. The two initial factions, NSCN (IM) and NSCN-Khaplang, continued to push for their vision of Nagalim or Greater Nagaland, comprising of all neighbouring areas where people of Naga identity live, including adjoining parts of Myanmar, according to the Parliamentary Committee.

After years of violence, the government signed a ceasefire agreement with the two NSCN factions in 1997 and 2001, respectively. According to the parliamentary committee, while NSCN (IM) continues to hold talks with the government, the Khaplang faction was declared an unlawful association for unilaterally violating the agreement in 2015. Interestingly, while deposing before this committee on the progress made in the peace talks, Ravi had stated that the NSCN (IM) had dropped its demand of sovereignty characterised by a separate constitution and flag for Nagaland.

While releasing two versions of what it claimed to be the Naga FA, the NSCN (IM) has accused Ravi of not only misleading the parliamentary committee on their long-held position vis-à-vis Naga sovereignty but also of doctoring the contents of the FA to reflect this mischievous interpretation. According to NSCN (IM), a crucial segment of the FA they signed in 2015 reads as follows: “It is a matter of great satisfaction that dialogue between the Government of India and the NSCN has successfully concluded and we are confident, it will provide for an enduring inclusive new relationship of peaceful co-existence between the two entities.” It has alleged that the word “new” has been omitted from Ravi’s re-typed version of the FA which was circulated among tribal leaders and other local groups. In other words, the NSCN (IM) has clarified that it has not given up on its demand of “shared sovereignty,” insisting on a relationship “with” India but not “within” India despite the special administrative arrangements worked out under Article 371A of the Constitution shortly before Nagaland achieved statehood in 1963.

Now, rather than clear the air by opting for greater transparency, the government has done just the opposite. The negotiator’s mantle has been passed on to unnamed officers in the Intelligence Bureau (IB). The IB is not subject to parliamentary oversight. Nor is it amenable to citizens’ scrutiny under the RTI Act, except in matters relating to allegations of human rights violation and corruption. It is so opaque, it does not even have an official website.

The government must become more transparent in order to enhance people’s confidence in its ability to conduct such difficult negotiations. Undue secrecy, on the other hand, creates suspicion about its intentions, as the latest episode in the Naga story demonstrates. Justice Louis Brandeis’ advice: “Electric light is the most efficient policeman” rings true even after more than a hundred years.

