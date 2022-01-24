The danger of democratic backsliding

On January 26, India will celebrate its 73rd Republic Day. This, at a time when democracies around the world are at risk from the rise of populist and authoritarian regimes. India has been no exception, especially since 2014. The deviation from the ethical, philosophical and social foundations of constitutional governance values has endangered democracy in the hands of political elites who have risen with their extremist political ideology. This has aggravated social divisions and deepened the ‘majority-minority’ construct. This binary classification is seriously problematic for a heterogeneous, multi-cultural, multi-lingual and multi-party country like India, and for that matter for any democratic nation in the world. In this context, democratic decline is a global phenomenon, including in the advanced democracies such as the US, UK and European Union countries.

“The Global State of Democracy, 2021: Building Resilience in a Pandemic Era” report, produced by Sweden’s International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance observes that countries are suffering from (i) democratic erosion, and (ii) democratic backsliding. Democratic erosion refers to a decline in the democratic quality. The report noted that what Brazil, India and the US are undergoing is democratic backsliding – meaning, a “more severe and a deliberate kind of democratic erosion.”

This claim finds merit in the observation made by the Chief Justice of India N V Ramana last year, i.e., “…there is a lack of quality debate in Parliament while enacting laws.” Many parliamentarians expressed concern over these remarks, not to reflect on them but to charge that the CJI’s remarks were beyond the scope of the judiciary and encroached upon the policy arena.

This may look true when one looks at it from the viewpoint of Parliament’s prerogative over law-making. However, it misses the context in which the remarks were made. The CJI’s remarks need to be understood from the perspective of the increasing burden on the judiciary to interpret the law, as seen from the increase in cases involving fundamental questions that are pending before the Supreme Court.

The lack of quality debate and discussions in Parliament is the real indicator of democratic functioning of the legislative organ created by the Constitution. The repeal of the farm laws of 2020 is an illustrative example and the reason why, despite any good intentions behind the laws, the law-makers were forced to repeal them, as much as the democratic spirit of the farmers who resisted these undebated laws.

Such exercises in law-making always exert pressure on the judiciary, as can be seen from the pending cases before the constitutional benches – the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the issue of Electoral Bonds, the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Sedition law (Section 124A of IPC). These cases have been pending for two-three years and are yet to be listed for hearing.

These cases assume significance from the democracy point of view and citizen’s fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution. The ordinance route to proclamation of laws, followed in such cases as the farm laws, is meant to be used only in emergency situations or in times of failure of the constitutional machinery. The farmers’ protests, fortunately, were indicative of democratic resistance to uphold constitutional governance in the country.

In the recently concluded winter session, Parliament passed more than 60% of the bills introduced without legislative scrutiny. A crucial bill such as the one to link Aadhaar with Voter ID was passed after only 26 minutes of discussion. A closer look at the number of bills passed in the 17th Lok Sabha without referring to the parliamentary or departmental Standing Committees substantiates the democratic decline. Till the seventh session of the 17th Lok Sabha, only 13% of bills have been subjected to legislative scrutiny. It was than in the 16th Lok Sabha (25%), 15th (71%) and 14th (60%) Lok Sabha respectively. There was also, of course, the issue of the inordinate delay (more than two and a half years) in filling the post of Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha, in violation of Article 93 of the Constitution.

These brief facts and figures suffice to say that the quality of debate discussions in Parliament to enact laws has substantially declined over a period of time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi once said that “debates, disputes and dialogue are the soul of Parliament.” However, in our experience so far, he has failed to ensure the same during parliamentary sessions. It is to be understood that Parliament has suffered a considerable decline in terms of institutional capacity. Parliamentary paralysis has seriously eroded democratic ethos and traditions, resulting in inappropriate socio-economic policies, laws and governance.

In addition to the decline of Parliament as a law-making institution, some of the individual liberal values of democracy that are facing severe block-out by the current ruling dispensation are the right to freedom of expression, religion, choice of food, right to worship, right to economic freedom, and the right to dissent. The heavy handedness on civil society organisations, the media, human rights activists, researchers and progressive thinkers has diminished the long cherished democratic traditions and culture and eroded people’s constitutional rights. The robust civil society and institutions, including a free press and independency of the judiciary, are not really helping to improve the quality of debate and discussion in Parliament. Perhaps there is a need for a law to make it mandatory to gauge legislators’ performance, both in Parliament and in their constituencies. The voters of every constituency must play a vigilant role in holding accountable their elected representatives and officials through media and civil society. Such an appraisal of legislators periodically is critical to realise the constitutional vision of development with social justice.

(The writer is a PhD Fellow, Centre for Political Institutions, Governance and Development, Institute for Social and Economic Change (ISEC), Bengaluru)