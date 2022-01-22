The Ferozepur fiasco

The Ferozepur security scare during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab earlier this month kicked up so much dust, emanating from the responses of two warring political tribes, going down to recklessly low standards, that the real lapses have not been sufficiently focused on in the national discourse marked by a shocking disregard of institutional norms and decorum.

That the Prime Minister’s cavalcade could be trapped on a flyover just eight kilometres short of the venue of a public function by a 50-strong crowd and an unannounced and unorganised roadblock resulting in grave exposure of the Prime Minister in a very sensitive area just 30 km from the Pakistan border is a national disgrace and throws up several questions on the efficacy of our protection system.

The Special Protection Group (SPG) tasked with close proximity security of the Prime Minister — raised after the cruel assassination of Indira Gandhi by two of her own security guards in October 1984 — and armed with the SPG Act and clear instructions contained in the ‘blue book’, has evolved a zero-error security cover to the Prime Minister.

When the Prime Minister is in Delhi, the complete system is directly controlled and managed by the SPG; when he is on tour to the states, the host states’ role is crucial as micromanagement of the inner and outer security cordons, access control, securing the routes and meeting venues, etc., are responsibilities vested on them.

An elaborate Advance Security Liaison is carried out – a joint exercise by the SPG, IB (Intelligence Bureau), state police/administration and the event organisers. Even the minutest details are fine-tuned, like the drill on landing at the airport, reception line-up, the change-over to a helicopter, safehouses, routes, contingency routes, including medical contingency, etc., and the proceedings are well-recorded. The report thus drafted goes to all concerned, including the Prime Minister’s Office.

The SPG IG or DIG, after the Advance Security Liaison (ASL), stays back with his team to ensure compliance and cover the visit. The Director of the SPG, accompanying the PM, ensures that the fixed programmes/drills are not compromised with, through the in-charge of the Close Protection Team (CPT), who is always next to the protectee and in a position to brief him.

In all movements by helicopter, arrangements for a contingency road journey are put in place, with skeletal deployment and anti-sabotage checks of vulnerable points. There is no reason to believe that this had not been done in the instant case (in Punjab) as cancellations of helicopter journeys are common and to be expected due to inclement weather and the fact that the Air Force VIP squadron does not take any chances when they fly a VVIP.

Supplementing the earmarked route with a reinforced deployment of force would have taken some time, and as per reports they got 20 minutes. The cavalcade, under the command of the SPG, will have commenced movement only on receiving clearance from Punjab Police. There are advance pilot vehicles carrying armed policemen, running much in advance and giving clearance/warning to the regular pilot of the motorcade where an SPG officer is positioned.

Thus, in speeding up, slowing down, unscheduled halts and contingency diversions/getting away, etc., the SPG wields obvious control.

In view of the farmers’ unrest and reported reactivation of pro-Khalistan elements, the security environment was arguably vitiated in Punjab. But having fixed the route for a probable road movement during the ASL and having given clearance for it on cancellation of the chopper journey, what happened in the last phase of the road journey was a monumental failure arising out of dereliction.

The local leader who had led the 50 or so farmers of BKU(krantikari) has himself claimed ignorance of the approaching PM’s cavalcade and has said that he thought that the police (who tried to clear the path) were bluffing since the route would have been secured much in advance if indeed the PM was travelling by road!

This shows how shabbily the whole matter was handled by Punjab Police, which is otherwise known for tough actions and is feared by the local people. With the PM’s cavalcade having covered about 100 km by road without any hazard, had the police intervened in time and effectively to tackle this unannounced and primitive highway hold-up, Punjab Police would have earned laurels. Prima facie, it appears that the handling of the situation was lackadaisical and unprofessional. The “play it safe” attitude and taking clearance from the top-most political authority of the state even during such grave and emergency situations is the style of functioning of “handpicked” officials who are too willing to please the political masters on whose patronage they obtain key positions, sidelining officers of higher integrity and efficiency capable of more resolute and professional response.

The two most important unitary features of our federal system — the institution of Governors and the provision of All-India Services — have enabled the Centre to effectively exercise an upper hand in the matter of VVIP security so far. But because of logistical reasons and the constitutional position, the SPG cannot act in isolation in the states. It has to depend on state police when in their jurisdiction.

This incident, coupled with the low-level politicisation that followed is an indication of growing challenges and it does not bode well for the health of our Republic. Congress president Sonia Gandhi's gesture of pulling up the Congress Chief Minister in Punjab was, of course, the saving grace.

It is time to review and take a relook at the security of the Prime Minister, as it cannot be taken lightly.

Causing harm to the Prime Minister, irrespective of the party he/she belongs to, is the easiest way to destabilise the nation and threaten our democratic system, which has been attained and retained after great sacrifices.

(The writer, a former IG, CRPF, was in the SPG on deputation and headed the Close Protection Team (CPT) of five former Prime Ministers — Chandrashekar, Narasimha Rao, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, H D Deve Gowda and I K Gujral).