Which public, whose purpose?

The way the government advances the public purpose argument to acquire private property in the country reminds us of the story narrated by Mancur Olson, an eminent public choice theorist, to describe the institutional transition from anarchy to democracy in his paper Dictatorship, Democracy and Development in The American Political Science Review.

According to this narrative, China in the early 20th century was infested with roving bandits, a situation that did not encourage saving, investment and growth as the people lived in extreme insecurity. Eventually, a strong warlord, Feng Yu-hsiang, defeated and killed the notorious bandit ‘White Wulf’ and assured the people that their lives and property rights would be protected in return for a constant share of their incomes. This was the transition from ‘roving banditry’ to ‘stationary banditry’, or from anarchy to dictatorship, and this created a congenial structure of incentives for accumulation and growth. However, that growth was not ‘encompassing’ as the ‘stationary bandit’ Feng Yu-hsiang had no interest in those who did not pay.

Olson goes on to argue that it is only in a participatory democracy that ‘encompassing growth’ is possible. The basic function of the State in a democratic polity is to provide basic public goods — ensuring the safety and security of the people, guaranteeing their property rights, and enforcing contracts.

But even in a democracy, when the State itself indulges in violating these in the name of “public purpose”, the situation is not very different from the regime of the ‘stationary bandit’.

The Indian situation falls well short of the democratic system Olson envisaged. The right to property was a fundamental right in the Constitution when it was promulgated. Article 300A, inserted by the 44th Amendment in 1977, made the right to property conditional. It states, “Persons shall not be deprived of property, save by authority of law”.

With this, the fundamental right was transformed into a mere statutory right. In doing so, the government gained the authority to what Claude-Frédéric Bastiat, a famous French economics writer and member of the French Liberal School termed “legal plunder”. Indeed, as the enactment empowers the government to acquire private property for “Public Purpose”, the “legal plunder” is made to look fair as well!

Take the case of the eagerness and enthusiasm of Karnataka’s political leaders to extend the flying school runway in Jakkur, right in the middle of a densely populated residential locality where thousands of people have built their homes, investing their life savings in them. The land for the flying school and the club was donated by the Maharaja of Mysore in 1950, when the place was sparsely populated, was considered to be outside the city limits, and was a part of Byatarayanapura municipality.

In subsequent years, particularly after the international airport in Devanahalli came up, the area saw explosive growth and a heavy influx of population. The National Highways Authority of India was permitted to build an elevated highway, instead of at the ground level (as they did near the Yelahanka Airforce Station), and this reduced the operational length of the runway at Jakkur. The choice now is either to push for an extension of the runway on the eastern side or to shift the training school to a new location. But there is no vacant land on the eastern side as a large number of people have built homes there. Therefore the only feasible alternative is to shift the training school and upgrade it to an international level in a larger and more secure place on the outskirts of the city. However, there is pressure to retain it within the city limits, which is inherently unsustainable and will limit the scope of the training school.

The Department of Youth Affairs and Sports of the Karnataka government intends to reopen the school to train a maximum of 100 students by acquiring land nearby and pushing the people who have peacefully settled on the eastern side of the airport, as per a government reply to a calling attention motion. The plan is to acquire 10 acres on the eastern side to extend the runway by 350 metres. Notices have been issued to some housing colonies within a radius of 5 km of the central point of the runway, stating that under the notification issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in 2015, approval for building needs to be obtained from the flying school authorities. Most buildings in the vicinity were, however, built prior to the 2015 notification. It remains to be seen what action the government proposes to take.

Having an airstrip in a constrained place amidst densely populated surroundings will not enable the government to have a modern flying school infrastructure with scope for future expansion. But at the same time, the secure life and property of the people in the eastern side of the airport are suddenly threatened with the fear of this “legal plunder”. The social cost-benefit analysis will not simply support such a venture.

Which ‘public’ is going to be served by this act and for whose ‘purpose’? Is there a real justification for continuing the flying school in a crowded locality in which the flying trainees are constrained by the length of the runway while the people around the school live in constant fear of mishaps and put up with the enormous noise pollution? Will the public purpose not be served better by shifting the flying school to a larger piece of land outside city limits? Can the government not give a bigger stretch of land in the outskirts to have a modern airport with a longer runway and modern infrastructure for the training school?

Auctioning the current 200 acres of land in this prime locality can actually fetch enough resources to build the most modern infrastructure to train pilots elsewhere, and this by itself can be an attraction for both domestic and international trainees. Doing so will avert possible mishaps, reduce noise pollution, and enable the creation of a world-class institution for training pilots. Investing more in the existing airport will have limitations. The future of the flying training school depends on shifting it to a location with scope for further expansion and development rather than causing insecurity to the people around it.

