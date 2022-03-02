Why India can’t condemn

Lest people should be feigning shock over India’s abstention on a UN Security Council resolution that deplored “in the strongest terms” Russia’s aggression on Ukraine, it bears recall that any moral posturing at the cost of realpolitik is long out of fashion with foreign policy establishments worldwide. In 2014, when CNN spoke with Narendra Modi, he explained how he saw a changed world order. On being pushed specifically on Russia's annexation of Crimea, a hostile takeover that Delhi refused to condemn, Modi shot back: "In the world right now, a lot of people want to give advice. But look within them, and they too have sinned in some way." The comment was interpreted differently as some thought it was a subtle dig at Washington's foreign policy missteps, while some said that Modi's point was not to admonish the US but to suggest that all nations have their own value systems and perceived flaws. India’s way of navigating between flawed global players was by making friendships and opening channels of opportunity, and it needed dexterity of movement across a minefield.

Does one act of slaughter justify another? Surely not. But when it comes to India’s friendship with the US and Israel, ‘enlightened self-interest’ has precedence over moral righteousness. Right from the beginning of the State of Israel in 1948, the Israelis have committed mass murder, with active support from Americans, resulting in the death of over 100,000 Palestinian people. The US and British forces are said to have conducted the most concentrated aerial bombardment in history in Iraq, killing some 200,000 people thus. When the US-led coalition bombed Afghanistan in 2001, India did not oppose the pursuit of mass starvation as deliberate US policy. India’s shaky posture was again on display in 2014 when, after its initial ambivalence over the Palestine issue (which manifested in the vote against Israel at UNHRC in support of a UN resolution to launch a probe into the country's offensive on Gaza and condemning the "disproportionate use of force"), it tried to block a debate in Parliament over the Gaza conflict. But at the same time, the government thought it imperative to reassure the Arab world that India will continue with its "strong political" support to the Palestinian cause.

India held its nose and refused to condemn Russia's invasion of Crimea or its actions in Ukraine, recognising Russian interests in this area, a stance in sync with India’s stance of silence during the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. But it was this stance by dint of which India's influence was undercut regionally and internationally by the perception that its friendship with the Soviet Union prevented a more forthright condemnation of the Soviet presence in Afghanistan. Even on Syria, India hewed more closely to the Russian position than the American one.

India maintained circumspect neutrality on Russia’s conflict in Ukraine in general while some Indian officials have aligned with Russia’s view. When the downing of a civilian aircraft over eastern Ukraine earlier rattled Western leaders who suspected that it was the work of separatists wielding a Russian-supplied missile, India refused to join a campaign of economic sanctions against Russia. In policy statements made subsequently, it was clear that India would not support sanctions against a country that had been not only friendly and supportive of India but is also India’s strategic partner.

Sometimes, realpolitik becomes morally dubious. For instance, India’s opposition to NATO's intervention in Yugoslavia's civil war in 1999 was made on the grounds that it amounts to interference in the latter's internal affairs. It argued that a military campaign against Yugoslavia will seriously undermine the authority of the entire United Nations system. It could not spell out NATO’s bluff that it waged a war against Yugoslavia due to the latter’s resistance to the broader trends of political and economic reform – and not because it was moved by the plight of the Kosovar Albanians or because it was guided by a missionary zeal to stop persecution of Muslims by Serbs and Serbia.

But India alone must not be held guilty. The presumption is that China being a close ally of Pakistan would turn its back on many of Pakistan’s excesses accounting for the spread of global terrorism. That the US, as long as Saudi Arabia sends the oil profits to the West, would not admit that it is the most extreme Islamic fundamentalist state in the world or that Washington would continue to back Israel’s hard-line approach towards the Palestinians. It is curious to note that despite the UN Secretary-General and others condemning the military takeover and the US, UK and EU all imposing sanctions on the military junta in Myanmar, regional powers like India, China and Russia have stopped short of explicit criticism of the Tatmadaw (the Myanmar military).

The altered reality today is that India needs to keep on board both West Asia – Iraq, Iran and Saudi Arabia being the biggest oil and gas suppliers for our country – and Israel, tied to India in a multidimensional “strategic partnership” emerging as one of our most important sources of sophisticated military equipment and weapons systems, as much as it needs to keep both the US and Russia in good humour.

But that does not mean that it is lopsided. That America needs India as a counterweight to China is old hat, and the relationship is more entrenched and evolved now. Russia, to counter growing isolation from the West, has implemented a policy of multilateralism with the great rising powers, in particular with China in the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), counterbalancing India along the way, for instance, through reinforcement of military and economic cooperation. Russia’s most important priority being economic modernisation, China and India remain Russia’s largest buyers, purchasing more than 90% of its annual arms exports. The advantage Russia has over most countries in the world is its large reserves of every kind of strategic commodity, from diamonds to natural gas, and from aluminium to uranium.

The problem with bilateral relations in a multipolar world is the obfuscation of moral imperatives at the altar of strategic interests. If the big players do not stop playing power games or waging battles of attrition, such atrocities will not stop. India will have to grow way bigger in economic heft, human development indices and military consequence to match up to such powers.