Winning Kashmir over: Trust is the key

Insurgency is a complex phenomenon of strong societal pressures that can be overcome only when the disaffected populace reposes trust in the sovereign again. The impediments to regaining trust need honest acknowledgment: wounded history, political manipulations, fanned religiosity, vested foreign interference, etc—all combining into a seemingly intractable knot that ultimately requires an optimum combination of sensitivity, security steel, and deliberate trust-building measures. The road to ending insurgencies is long and bloody, but it has a pattern that is unusually linear, transparent and consistently accommodative in spirit.

Contrary to popular perceptions, Israel has a very unsuccessful record in overcoming insurgency, as it only uses the lever of military steel which may seem impressive but hasn’t delivered in the last eight decades. India, on the other hand, could overcome insurgencies in places like Punjab and Mizoram with a combination of military steel and, more importantly, by convincing the insurgents of the idea of ‘India’ as inherently non-discriminatory and morally fair.

In insurgencies involving ethno-religious minorities, such as in Punjab, Mizoram or Kashmir, the transformational ‘trust’ is the one as perceived by the disaffected populace, and not what the ‘rest of the country’ thinks it to be. A government that is perennially gripped by the larger electoral mathematics of the whole country cannot embrace rapprochement. After all, Kashmir sends only three members to Parliament. The path-breaking peace accords in Punjab and Mizoram in 2005 and 2006, respectively, entailed certain concessions and yielding within the generous contours of the Constitution, though Mizoram sends just one and Punjab 13 members to Parliament. Today, the policy of overt muscularity in Kashmir has certainly helped partisan preferences in the bigger electoral pond of the ‘rest of India.’

Armed insurgency ended within three decades in Mizoram and after over a decade in Punjab, but in Kashmir there are no signs of it ending even after three decades of militancy. The crucial ‘trust’ factor in Kashmir has yo-yoed considerably – the successful thaws of ‘Kashmiriyat, Jamhooriyat, Insaniyat’ during the Vajpayee government to Manmohan Singh government’s sincere outreach that had led to the lowest levels of violence in 2012, has since then steadily deteriorated in sentiment and accompanying violence.

The terror-related fatalities which had almost plateaued in the 2011-13 phase, with the lowest figures of 84 recorded in 2012, has worsened each year till 2018, when it became several multiples of the 2012 figure. The statistical arrest of fatality figures in 2019 betrays the reality of a wholly abnormal freeze in Kashmir, which is arguably undergoing its severest public trust-deficit in decades. It would be naïve to read the current standstill as a reformatory lull, as the right to express the prevailing public sentiment is under various curbs, be it political, communication-related or media-related.

That trust was ruptured considerably was evident in the lowest recorded turnout in any general election since Independence in the May 2019 election. Voter participation was an abysmal 13.6% in Anantnag constituency (down from 37.7% in 2014). But the subsequent moves to abrogate Article 370, statehood and its aftermath, including the arrest of all regional politicians, could not have helped build trust in the valley — the only place where such trust matters in quelling the Kashmir insurgency.

Winning back trust

The foremost step is to reopen engagement with the common Kashmiri on the street by not positing each and every perceived grievance and concern as that of the terrorists or of ‘anti-national’ elements because doing so erodes confidence and trust permanently. Local political platforms and space need to be allowed or even created, because demonising all local options is terribly counter-productive in the long run. In Punjab, the regional Akalis were assiduously co-opted and in Mizoram, the secessionist leader Laldenga swore allegiance to the Constitution of India and went on to become the chief minister. Today, no such interlocution is on the horizon in Kashmir, and a contrary spirit of slamming any democratic imperatives and possibilities is all-pervasive.

Secondly, such times warrant steps that demonstrate a sovereign concern that is perhaps even larger than is justified by the electoral/geographical size of the insurgency-hit region to heal the wounded sense of ‘un-belonging.’

Thirdly, such an outreach is not just about financial ‘packages’ as is suggested by the current Rs 80,000 crore announcement – it mocks those who heard the exact same announcement of a Rs 80,000 crore ‘package’ in 2015, only to learn that only 22% of the same was actually disbursed by 2018! Such grandiosity of a ‘package’ should not imply a price for buying trust. There has to be a certain sincerity in tenor and expression in the process of healing that is clearly missing.

Fourthly, perpetuating the belief that all channels of opposition are debarred may lead to temporary withdrawal of typical opposition activity that hides dangerous undercurrents of complete hopelessness and detachment. Lastly, indignifying the personal identity marks or expressions as being rooted in an enemy identity — at the ‘behest of Pakistan’ — will never allow healing.

Today, Kashmir is a security challenge and it obviously needs the security steel, but it is also important to reiterate that it is above all a political situation, which essentially requires political solutions and engagements, and not suffocation. Every action, every word and every suggestion of the government machinery should show such sensitivity that works towards rebuilding local trust. This requires the top leadership to display extreme intolerance against any double-speak by any of its functionaries.

Kashmir has been historically milked by the Pakistani establishment – the trio of military, politician and clergy, to retain their institutional relevance. India cannot allow a similar misuse of Kashmir, to posture muscularity, polarise sentiments and communities. Ultimately, the insurgency in Kashmir can only be ended by winning local trust. India has done it before, and trust in ‘India’ has always been the foremost determinant.

(The writer is former Lt Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Puducherry)