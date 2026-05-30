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Complicit silence: How we normalise domestic violence

Complicit silence: How we normalise domestic violence

The dowry system, despite legal prohibition and decades of reformist rhetoric, continues to mutate and survive within modern aspirations.
Gurucharan Gollerkeri
Last Updated : 30 May 2026, 19:19 IST
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Gurucharan Gollerkeri The former civil servant enjoys traversing the myriad spaces of ideas, thinkers, and books

Gurucharan Gollerkeri The former civil servant enjoys traversing the myriad spaces of ideas, thinkers, and books

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Opiniondomestic violencePrism

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